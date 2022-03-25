Nearly All B.C. Drivers To Receive One-Time $110 Gas Rebate

The B.C. government is issuing a one-time rebate of $110 for eligible drivers due to high gas prices across the province.

If you had a basic auto plan with ICBC in February you are most likely eligible for the $110 payment. Most commercial motorists will receive a rebate of $165.

In total the B.C. government is handing out $395 million dollars.

If you are registered for direct deposit with ICBC, you will receive your money in May. If you go by cheque you will receive your payment in June.

