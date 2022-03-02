Vancouver Gas Station Runs Out Of Gas Despite Prices Breaking Records

If one thinks the war in Ukraine does not affect them, but one also happens to drive a car, one would be mistaken.

A handwritten note posted along the pumps at the Petro Canada station on the corner of West 41st Avenue and Oak Street in Vancouver informed customers that they have run out of regular gas, apologizes for the inconvenience and says thanks for understanding.

Today gas is a record breaking 186.9 cents per litre.

Russia’s oil and gas exports are not officially boycotted at this time; but sanctions on the region have driven prices up. According to experts the market was already precarious.

Prior to the armed conflict supplies were already low. Low supplies mean higher prices, and the threat of continual increase has customers purchasing more gas.

There is no end in sight either, as it is predicted by an industry expert that gas prices will continue to climb. As soon as this Thursday, March 3 prices are estimated to reach 193.90 cents.

Some predict prices will reach 200.00 cents soon.

Sign up for our weekly newsletter and be the first to know about the best things to explore and experience in Metro Vancouver.