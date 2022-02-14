For the First Time Ever, Gas Prices Are About to Hit $2.00/L in Vancouver

2022 is shaping up to be a record year for gas prices.

Gas stations across Metro Vancouver are charging $180.9 cents a litre as of Monday. Today’s high price smashed the previous record of 176.9 cents, which was only set last week.

Dan McTeague, president of Canadians for Affordable Energy, says recent prices are due to a shortage of gas and the climbing price of oil.

Even people who do not drive will notice the gas price increase, he said. Price of gas affects the cost of transport which could ultimately raise the price of groceries.

Canadians for Affordable Energy also claim that spending money to combat climate change will end up negatively impacting the Canadian economy.

Record high gas prices such as this are unique to the Pacific Northwest at this time, and prices are not expected to fall anytime soon.

In addition, McTeague predicts that with the tensions between Russia and Ukraine, gas prices could increase to $2 per litre by the end of February.

Despite the current high prices, drivers may want to fill up ahead of another potential price hike.

