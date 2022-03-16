Canada Is Lifting Pre-arrival COVID-19 Testing Requirements For All Travellers

Starting April 1, all travellers entering Canada can skip COVID-19 testing if they are fully-vaccinated. Travellers will still be required to do by using the ArriveCAN app.

At this time and until March 31, anyone hoping to come to Canada must provide proof of a negative antigen or molecular test for COVID.

RELATED: Amtrak To Resume Service Between Vancouver and Seattle After 2 Years

CTV’s Mike Le Couteur confirmed the new policy today, ahead of the official announcement from federal government ministers.

Fully vaccinated means two doses of Canadian approved vaccines.

It is likely non-vaccinated people will still need to show proof of a negative COVID status if they want to come to Canada but they are not barred from access.

There are several exemptions for non-vaccinated people; however, their entry is ultimately at the discretion of border agents. All those entering Canada might be selected for randomized PCR testing at the airport or border.

Sign up for our weekly newsletter and be the first to know about the best things to explore and experience in Metro Vancouver.