On Monday morning, the staff at Fuwa Fuwa All Day Breakfast discovered that their store had been broken into. Glass covered the ground, the doors were smashed, and it was obvious that there was some kind of intent to get inside.

This was the second time within weeks that the café had been hit by vandals.

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Fuwa Fuwa All Day Breakfast Break-In

Located on Vancouver’s Robson Street, Fuwa Fuwa is a Japanese café known for its fluffy soufflé pancakes. It’s a cozy space that many people in the city have come to love, especially for its food.

The break-in was found on May 4, 2026 by Fuwa Fuwa’s staff. According to 604 Now’s source, the “front windows and doors have been completely smashed into pieces. There are clear signs of a forced entry, and it’s obvious that someone didn’t just want to break glass, they wanted to get inside and cause damage.”

Fuwa Fuwa’s staff describe the café as their “home away from home,” and that this incident deeply saddens them. Not only for the store itself, but also for the customers who enjoy the cheerful, bright atmosphere that the staff work hard to cultivate for Vancouverites.

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Unfortunately, this is not the first time this has happened to the café. There was another incident back in March 2026 where someone attempted to smash in the front window.

As of now, the Vancouver Police Department are investigating the scene and no arrests have been made. Fuwa Fuwa will remain closed with staff being off for the time being. Damages are being assessed as additional security investments are being considered.

“We take a lot of pride in what we do, and seeing the café in this state is a huge blow to our morale,” said Fuwa Fuwa. “We know Robson Street has had its struggles lately, but you never expect it to happen to your own shop.”