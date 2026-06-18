11 Fun Date Ideas In British Columbia You Have To Try This Summer

Dating in B.C. doesn’t have to mean overpriced cocktails or awkward patio chats. From seawall strolls to underground mine rides, the province is packed with creative ways to connect—and actually have fun doing it.

Here are 11 summer date ideas that are scenic, unique, and 100% better than “u up?”

Britannia Mine Museum



Just 45 minutes from Vancouver, the Britannia Mine Museum lets you board a real underground train, explore a massive 20-storey mill, and catch the epic BOOM! light-and-sound show. You can even pan for real gold—aka, serious conversation starter.

📍 150 Copper Dr, Britannia Beach

ℹ️ Britannia Mine Museum

Watch an Outdoor Movie Under the Stars

Metro Vancouver comes alive in the summer with free outdoor movie nights in parks, plazas, and even on rooftops. From Stanley Park to North Van’s Shipyards, pack a blanket, grab some snacks, and catch classics, cult favourites, and family flicks in the open air.

📍 Multiple locations across Metro Vancouver

Paddle the Waters of Deep Cove

Escape the city without actually leaving it. Rent a kayak in Deep Cove and paddle through calm waters and hidden forest coves. Keep an eye out for seals, starfish, and couples whispering sweet nothings in tandem kayaks.

📍 Deep Cove, North Vancouver

Summer Lights in English Bay

For one night only, Vancouver is putting on a massive summertime fireworks show. Head to English Bay for this debut event, happening on July 31.

📍 English Bay, Vancouver

ℹ️ Celebration Light

Wander Through the Bloedel Conservatory

This lush glass dome on top of Queen Elizabeth Park is home to 500+ exotic plants, tropical birds, and more photo ops than your camera roll can handle. If you’re looking for a chill, leafy vibe with bonus aesthetic points—this is it.

📍 Queen Elizabeth Park, Vancouver

Sneak Away to a Hidden Speakeasy

Vancouver’s got a growing list of secret bars hiding behind freezer doors, vending machines, and “closed” signs. Spots like Laowai, Bagheera, and The Narrow Lounge serve up dimly lit vibes, wild cocktail presentations, and just the right amount of mystery.

📍 Various hidden locations, Vancouver

ℹ️ Speakeasy Guide

Dive Into the Richmond Night Market

This place is chaos in the best way. With 70+ food stalls, loud music, neon everything, and carnival games, it’s like a giant street party for your taste buds. Try squid on a stick. You won’t regret it.

📍 8351 River Rd, Richmond

ℹ️ Richmond Night Market

Sip Your Way Through B.C. Wine Country

Whether you’re in the Okanagan, Fraser Valley, or even hitting up City Side Winery in Vancouver, wine-tasting is a tried-and-true romantic move. Sip and stroll through vineyards, learn your partner’s wine personality (rosé all day?), and enjoy scenic views between sips.

📍 Kelowna, Fraser Valley + Vancouver Urban Wineries

Hike All the Summer Trails

If you and your partner love a good hike, then this summer is perfect for it. Check out our massive hiking guide for all the best trails in and around Metro Vancouver so you can plan the best workout ever.

📍 All throughout Metro Vancouver

Take a Day Trip to Bowen Island

Hop on the ferry from Horseshoe Bay and you’re just 20 minutes from a quiet, forested island filled with art galleries, cozy cafés, and hidden beaches. Bowen is made for slow-paced, unplugged dates. Bonus points if you bring picnic supplies.

📍 Bowen Island, B.C.

Stroll the Stanley Park Seawall

This one’s a local classic—and still unbeatable. Rent bikes, rollerblade, or just take a hand-in-hand walk along the 9 km seawall that wraps around the park. From sunset views to quiet forest trails, it’s the date spot that never misses.

📍 Stanley Park, Vancouver

So there you have it. 11 summer date ideas that’ll help you dodge the “what do you wanna do?” spiral. Whether you’re chasing sunset views, getting a little lost in nature, or sipping something fancy behind a secret door, B.C. makes it easy to keep things interesting.

Why not check out some amazing hikes before summer ends? You can explore an abandoned train wreck, or check out a beautiful waterfall. There are even hikes you will enjoy even if you usually don’t get much exercise.