This Waterfall Near Vancouver Has Frozen Over and it Looks Magical

Winter’s freezing temperatures bring their own sense of beauty.

This frozen waterfall is showing up all over the ‘gram’ and is another reminder of the wonders of beautiful British Columbia’s nature.

The Brandywine Falls is a 70m waterfall located along the Sea To Sky Highway, between Squamish and Whistler. The view of the waterfall is breathtaking, however many hikers have captured it in all its frozen glory.

Views of The Frozen Waterfall

The waterfall is stunning and captivating as it is, however it is uniquely amazing when the water is frozen over and creating an icicle illusion.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Daria Kiselova (@daria_kiselova.12)

A beautiful winter display…

“Beautiful even when frozen.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adam Wheeler (@wheelsupincle)

Before visiting, please note B.C. Provincial Parks has warned that trails and parking lots are not maintained in the winter. “You may encounter deep snow, ice and slippery conditions. Micro spikes or snowshoes are strongly recommended. Use at your own risk.”

Brandywine Falls Provincial Park

Where: Whistler, BC (on Sea to Sky Highway)

Note: The park gates are closed for winter.

