You Can Finally Access One Of Delta’s Best Kept Secrets This Summer

Metro Vancouverites can once again explore the beautiful Fred Gingell Park after a year-long hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The lush park is one of Delta’s best kept secrets, with its most popular feature being a steep set of stairs leading down to the scenic Tsawwassen Beach.

The 50 metre-high cliff is often referred to by local fitness enthusiasts as being a mini version of the Grouse Grind as it’s a great spot to get a workout in.

The lookout area also offers unsurpassed views of the Strait of Georgia and the Gulf Islands.

Therefore, it’s an idyllic spot to watch the sunset over the mountains.

And it’s quite literally a hidden gem. From the street it can be easy to miss the park altogether. But once you find it, you’ll definitely want to come back.

In case you’re wondering, the park is named after an English-born political figure who represented Delta South in the Legislative Assembly of B.C. from 1991 to 1991 as a Liberal.

He also served as the first president of Kwantlen College, a position he held until he died in 1999.

Fred Gingell Park

Where: 253 English Bluff Road, Delta

For more must-visit places in beautiful B.C., check out our Travel & Outdoors section.