33 Best Date Ideas In and Around Metro Vancouver This July

Summer is officially in full swing. Take advantage of the sunny days ahead by checking out all of the fun (and romantic) things to do with your significant other.

These are the best date ideas around Metro Vancouver to explore this July.

July Events & Festivals Perfect for Dates

Vancouver Bubble Tea Festival

Bubble tea lovers can unite at the Vancouver Bubble Tea Festival. Get your boba fix at the Swanguard Stadium in Burnaby, where there will be plenty of booths, from food and drink to other retailers. There will also be live performances and fun activities, along with a free outdoor movie on Friday and Saturday from 8-10 pm. Where they will be screening Spiderman – No Way Home, and Minions – the Rise of Gru.

Day passes to the event is $10, with a 3 day pass being only $15. The event is also free for kids under 12. Here is the schedule for the 3 day event:

July 7: 3pm to 10pm (gates closed at 8:30pm)

July 8: 12pm to 10pm (gates closed at 8:30pm)

July 9: 12pm to 7pm (gates closed at 5:30pm)

When & Where: July 7 to 9 at Swangard Stadium, 3883 Imperial Street, Burnaby

Carnaval del Sol

Is there anything more sexy than Latin dancing? Vancouver’s biggest celebration of all things Latin American is returning to the city this weekend. The festival is hosting a month long worth of events, with the largest one being the Carnaval this weekend. There will be an opening night concert on Friday, and then a 2 day celebration on Saturday and Sunday.

Spectators can expect artists, music, food, a beer garden and several exhibitors at the event, all with a Latin flair. The event starts at 12 pm and goes till past 10 pm. Tickets to attend are currently available for $15 or $20 at the door, with VIP passes also available.

Where & When: July 7 to 9 from 12-10 pm at David Lam Park, Vancouver

Symphony at Sunset (Free Entry)

Sunset + Beach + Music = the perfect date night. Don’t miss out on this popular Vancouver tradition. Symphony at Sunset Beach is an unforgettable free event that highlights the summer season. Last year, over 15,000 attendees flocked to Sunset Beach Park to enjoy the captivating classical music led by VSO Music Director, Maestro Otto Tausk.

This year, the VSO has curated an amazing program featuring a diverse range of music, from Star Wars to Jurassic Park. Grab your picnic essentials and head to the beach early to secure your spot as seating is available on a first-come-first-served basis.

When & Where: July 8 from 8 -930pm at 1204 Beach Avenue

Stanley Park Theatre Under the Stars

Imagine wrapping up in a blanket under the stars while enjoying an amazing show. This beloved annual tradition brings the magic of musical theatre to the beautiful outdoor setting of Stanley Park’s Malkin Bowl. This year’s lineup includes “The Prom” and “Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical.” Both shows run from July 6 to August 26 on alternate nights.

When & Where: July 6 to Aug 26 at Malkin Bowl in Stanley Park, 610 Pipeline Rd, Vancouver

White Rock Free Summer Concerts at the Pier

The iconic free outdoor concert series is set to return to White Rock’s waterfront pier this summer. Similar to previous years, this free event will be featuring a number of national touring acts, beloved local artists, and great tribute bands every Thursday starting July 13 at the White Rock Pier.

Afterwards, you can take a romantic walk down the pier and check out some of the delicious local restaurants.

When & Where: Every Thursday night, July 6 to August 24 from 7-10pm at both East Beach and West Beach, as well as Five Corners, White Rock

Symphony in the Park

Deer Lake is a couples favourite for romantic walks and photoshoots, and what’s not to love when the view is so beautiful. To make it even better, this summer you can enjoy a free concert performed by the Vancouver Symphony Orchestra. This is a free family event with activities and food trucks. Guests can bring a blanket or chair and a picnic and settle in for a wonderful evening of music. It’s happening July 15 at Deer Lake Park in Burnaby.

When & Where: July 15 from 7:30-9:30 pm at Deer Lake Park, Burnaby

Vancouver Ice Cream Festival

Is there anything more sweet than ice cream? Exploring brand new desserts is a great date night activity in the summer. This year, Metro Vancouver is having an Ice Cream Festival until July 31. There will be a number of limited-time new flavors introduced during this time period at over 15 ice cream parlors and dessert shops around the city.

When & Where: June 21 – July 31 at participating restaurants in Vancouver

Vancouver Greek Summerfest

The Vancouver Greek Summerfest is coming back this weekend and it is free to attend. Per usual, it will be taking place at the Greek Orthodox Community of East Vancouver on the intersection of Boundary Road and East 29th Avenue, located near the Burnaby border. This exciting event spans 2 weekends and over eight days. It promises amazing food, a thrilling lineup of activities, such as live band performances, captivating cultural showcases, and much more.

When & Where: July 6-9 and 13-16, from 11 am to late at 4541 Boundary Road, Vancouver

Honda Celebration of Light

Once again, the shores of English Bay in Vancouver will be illuminated as the Honda Celebration of Light returns this summer. The organizers of this renowned fireworks competition have announced that the three-night extravaganza is making its comeback. Kicking off the competition will be the team representing Australia on July 22, followed by Mexico on July 26, and The Philippines on July 29.

Along with the fireworks, the Red Bull Air Show with Pete McLeod is back at English Bay for three thrilling nights as part of the Honda Celebration of Light. The show starts prior to the fireworks at 7:40 pm each night with an exhilarating aerobatics performance, featuring mind-blowing tricks, free-fall dives, high-speed maneuvers, flips, and spins that will leave you in awe.

When & Where: July 22, 26, 29 starting around 10pm at English Bay in Vancouver

Bard on the Beach

Lovers of all things Shakespeare will want to enjoy a romantic night out experiencing Bard on the Beach. The 34th Season of the event is back and will run until September 30. This year’s lineup includes: As You Like It (BMO Mainstage) Jun 8-Sept 30, Julius Caesar (Bmo Mainstage) Jun 15-Sept 24, Henry V (Howard Family Stage) Jun 28-Aug 13, and Goblin:Macbeth (Howard Family Stage) Aug 19-Sept 17.

Tickets are currently on sale, and prices range from $30 – $90.

When & Where: June 8 – September 30 at Vanier Park – 1695 Whyte Avenue, Vancouver

Caribbean Days Celebration Festival For the 2nd year in a row, Coquitlam will be hosting BC’s biggest Caribbean Day Celebration this summer. The popular annual event is free to attend and open to all ages. It attracts over 60,000 people annually, featuring a parade, great food, entertainment, and a variety of activities. It’s happening July 30 at Coquitlam Town Centre Park. When & Where: July 30 from 11am – 7pm at Coquitlam Town Centre Park, Coquitlam The Rosé Disco The Rosé Wine Fest & Picnic is a vibrant event that offers a delightful experience for wine enthusiasts and food lovers. With over 25 local and international rosé wines to choose from, attendees can indulge in a wide selection of refreshing and flavorful options. There will be delicious food from some of the best chefs in Vancouver, and you can dance to live DJ sets by Felix and friends. The event’s theme revolves around the colors pink and white, immersing attendees in a visually stunning party atmosphere. Tickets can be purchased online and starts at $37. When & Where: July 30 from 1-6 pm at the PNE Fairgrounds 2901 E Hastings Street, Vancouver Ongoing Romantic Activities Perfect for July Date Nights Fort Langley Night Market The popular Fort Langley Night Market returns this Summer. This low key market is the perfect vibes for a romantic date. There will be over 40 local vendors, delectable food trucks, refreshing craft beer, wine, cider, and cocktails. Attendees can expect an evening filled with live music, dancing and fun activities for all ages. So whether you’re seeking one-of-a-kind crafts, mouthwatering treats, or a delightful social experience, this event is sure to exceed your expectations. When & Where: Every Friday July 7- August 25 from 5-10 pm at Pop Up Park, Mary Avenue & Glover Road, Langley Twp Cuddle up for a Movie As summer approaches, outdoor film screenings are returning all over Metro Vancouver for everyone to enjoy. And here’s the best part, entry is completely free of charge! Although these do not usually occur on the weekend, be sure to check them out if you have time during the week. Here are the outdoor movies taking place in July. Check out our full guide for the event details. Evo Summer Cinema at Stanley Park – Tuesdays, July 4, 11, 18, 25 at dusk at the Grand Lawn at Ceperley Meadows near Second Beach

– Tuesdays, July 4, 11, 18, 25 at dusk at the Grand Lawn at Ceperley Meadows near Second Beach Summer Movie Night in Downtown Vancouver – Thursday, July 6, 13, 20, 27 with activities at 5 pm and screenings around 9 pm at Šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énḵ Square (formerly known as the Vancouver Art Gallery North Plaza)

– Thursday, July 6, 13, 20, 27 with activities at 5 pm and screenings around 9 pm at Šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énḵ Square (formerly known as the Vancouver Art Gallery North Plaza) Deckchair Cinema on Cates Deck at the Shipyards – Thursday, July 6, 13, 20, 27 with activities at 7 pm, and screening around 9 pm at Cates Deck (The Shipyards) in front of The Polygon Gallery

– Thursday, July 6, 13, 20, 27 with activities at 7 pm, and screening around 9 pm at Cates Deck (The Shipyards) in front of The Polygon Gallery Outdoor Movie Nights Langley – Friday, July 7th from around sundown at Douglas Park, Langley Saturday Morning Movie for only $2.99 For the month of April Cineplex is offering children’s movie at 11 o’clock on Saturday mornings for only $2.99 +tax. Their April lineup includes: Saturday, July 1: Dora and the Lost City of Gold

Dora and the Lost City of Gold Saturday, July 8: Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves – Family Favourites

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves – Family Favourites Saturday, July 15: Free Willy

Free Willy Saturday, July 21: Kiki’s Delivery Service

Kiki’s Delivery Service Saturday, July 29: Wonder Park Note however that it is only at participating theatres, and available films details may vary on locations. You can check out their website for the most up-to-date details. Drive-in Movie Catching a drive thru movie is always a fun event, and there is a limited time to do so. Twilight Theatre recently announced that next summer will be their last season, as the business will be closing due to rising land costs. Note that they also have discount nights on Tuesdays and Thursdays. On Tuesdays, you can watch two movies for two people with a popcorn and drink for only $45. On Thursdays, you can watch two movies with a full car of passengers for only $40. Catch a Game The live sports atmosphere just can’t be beat. Couples who enjoy watching sports should definitely catch a game together. Vancouver Canadians for baseball lovers, and Vancouver Bandits for basketball lovers game this month. There are games happening every single week. When & Where: Vancouver Bandit games are usually every Sunday at Langley Events Centre, 7888 200 St, Langley Twp & the Vancouver Canadians play at Rogers Field at Nat Bailey Stadium on alternating weeks. Have a Date on the Water Make the most out of the warm weather while it lasts, and surprise your other half with an exciting water activity for your next date day. Some options include the inflatable water park in Harrison Hot Springs, water bikes out of Vanier Park and the water slides at Big Splash. Sunset + Full Moon Kayak Tour Once the sun goes down, you can light your own path on the beautiful waters of False Creek.Vancouver Water Adventures has an epic Light The Night Tour where you can stand up paddleboard with glow-in-the-dark equipment. Experience the beauty of Vancouver with a thrilling 1.5-hour guided sunset kayak or stand-up paddleboard tour. You can also paddle under the full moon on selected days each month. When & Where: At dusk, Friday and Saturday at 1812 Boatlift Lane, Granville Island, Vancouver Go on a Road Trip BC is easily one of the most beautiful provinces in Canada but there are lots of incredible sights to see just beyond the border as well. There are captivating lakes just outside of BC that are definitely worthy of a spot on your bucket list, including Moraine Lake and Lake Louise. For a full list of must-visit lakes near BC’s border, check out our guide. Take a Hike (Together) Work on your fitness together by exploring one of the many trails BC has to offer. Known as ‘Mother Nature’s Stairmaster’, the Grouse Grind challenges hikers to tackle the 2,830 steps to the top. The difficult route is 2.9-kms with an elevation gain of 853-metres. It can take anywhere from 1.5 to 2-hours to complete. Some other options include: Lighthouse Park: An easy hike with up to 6-kms of trails to explore. It only takes about two hours to explore the whole park—but it’s the perfect place to have a picnic overlooking the lighthouse.

An easy hike with up to 6-kms of trails to explore. It only takes about two hours to explore the whole park—but it’s the perfect place to have a picnic overlooking the lighthouse. Lynn Loop: Another easier hike that takes you into the lush forested areas of Lynn Headwaters Regional Park. Admire the rushing waters of Lynn Creek on this 5-km roundtrip trek that takes about 1.5-hours.

Another easier hike that takes you into the lush forested areas of Lynn Headwaters Regional Park. Admire the rushing waters of Lynn Creek on this 5-km roundtrip trek that takes about 1.5-hours. Dog Mountain: Bring your pup along for the 2-hour 5-km journey at Mount Seymour. The easy route leads you to stunning views of Vancouver.

Bring your pup along for the 2-hour 5-km journey at Mount Seymour. The easy route leads you to stunning views of Vancouver. Sendero Diez Vistas: This hike gets its name from having 10 incredible viewing points overlooking Indian Arm as you reach the Buntzen Lake area. The intermediate trek takes about 6-7 hours to complete, with 15-kms of trails and an elevation gain of 360-metres.

This hike gets its name from having 10 incredible viewing points overlooking Indian Arm as you reach the Buntzen Lake area. The intermediate trek takes about 6-7 hours to complete, with 15-kms of trails and an elevation gain of 360-metres. Burnaby Mountain: An easy but beautiful hike with 7.5-kms to take on. The popular spot takes about 3-hours to complete depending on which trails you take. Go Camping The couple that camps together, stays together. Golden Ears Provincial Park, Manning Park and Alice Lake Provincial Park are just a few popular spots. For a full list of where to go camping, check out our campsite guide. Ride on the Cypress Mountain Eagle Coaster This date will definitely get your blood pumping. The Eagle Coaster made its debut in 2021, and has quickly become a local favourite. Located at Cypress Mountain in West Vancouver, this mountain top coaster takes off from the top of Black Mountain, and travel down the scenic track filled with forested vistas and exhilarating bends. When & Where: June 16 – Labour Day weekend, at Cypress Mountain, West Vancouver

Visit Playland

Relive childhood memories by checking out all there is to see and do (and eat) at Playland this summer. There are plenty of attractions for couples to enjoy, whether they like thrilling rides or playing carnival games. And if they just want to go there to dig into all the fair food, that works too. And it makes for a pretty awesome date night. If you want to plan ahead, check out the PNE’s amazing entertainment lineup for 2023.

When & Where: June 3- August 18 at Playland, 2901 E Hastings St, Vancouver

Richmond Night Market

The epic Richmond Night Market is back and there are dozens of new (and old) food vendors to take advantage of. Eat your way through the market and then explore all the other fun things it has to offer, like carnival-style games and musical performances.

When & Where: April 28 – October 9 at 8351 River Road, Richmond

Shop for fresh produce & local crafts

There are a variety of craft and flea markets available in and around Vancouver. They are the perfect way to start your weekend. You can enjoy some fresh baked goods and produce while browsing unique hand-made local crafts. Pick up some flowers and fresh food, and then head to a park to enjoy or go home and have a cooking night in, either way it will be fun.

Discover a New Patio

Get ready to elevate your patio experience and explore some of the best patios in Metro Vancouver to unwind, socialize, and create lasting memories in the breathtaking surroundings of beautiful Vancouver. Restaurant patios are becoming more and more popular in the past few years as the city allows for more to be built. So as the weather warms up, this is the perfect time to discover a new spot with your significant other.

Cultus Lake and Big Splash Water Parks

It’s official — Cultus Lake Adventure Park and Big Splash are back, so get ready to make a splash. Couples can enjoy hours of fun, thanks to Cultus Lake park’s 18 waterslides and five large hot tubs. Plus, there’s even a lazy river. As for Big Splash in Tsawwassen, it’s best known for its impressive slides, poolside cocktails and family fun, and is officially reopening on July 1.

Go for a Refreshing Dip in the Water

As the weather warms up, there is nowhere better to spend a date than by the water. Vancouver has so many great places to choose from, including the reopening of the popular Kitsilano pool this summer. If you’re on a budget, you can enjoy the beach or visit one of the free pools in Surrey as well. So grab your swimming suit, a beach towel, and sunscreen and enjoy a great day in the sun.

Go Carting

When it comes to go karting, nowhere does it better than Richmond. The city is home to a couple of epic tracks that will bring out your competitive sides. Check out Speeders Racing or TBC Indoor Kart Racing for some of the fastest go carts you’ll find in Metro Vancouver.

Relish in The Beauty At VanDusen

VanDusen offers a plethora of beautiful views, and there are two really good options for a date. Visit The Bloedel Conservatory and its exotic plants and birds, or take a walk through the world renowned botanical gardens.

Beach Day for a day in the Sun

One of the best things about Metro Vancouver, is being surrounded by water and therefore beaches. Stick close to the city, by spending a day at Kits Beach, Jericho Beach, or English Bay Beach. Or head out to South Surrey’s Crescent Beach or White Rock for a leisurely stroll with your loved one by your side.

Marvel Exhibit