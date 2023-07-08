If you’re looking for a new spot to explore in Metro Vancouver, look no further than the beautiful Fred Gingell Park.

The lush park is one of Delta’s best kept secrets, with its most popular feature being a steep set of stairs leading down to the scenic Tsawwassen Beach.

RELATED: 33 Best Date Ideas In and Around Metro Vancouver This July

Fred Gingell Park

Located at 253 English Bluff Road in Delta, Fred Gingell Park has a 50 metre-high cliff that is often referred to by local fitness enthusiasts as being a mini version of the Grouse Grind as it’s a great spot to get a workout in.

Once you’re at the top, the lookout area offers unsurpassed views of the Strait of Georgia and the Gulf Islands.

Therefore, making it an idyllic spot to watch the sunset over the mountains.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Monika (@monischrei)

And it’s quite literally a hidden gem. From the street it can be easy to miss the park altogether.

But once you find it, you’ll definitely want to come back.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by m.art.inagram (@m.art.inagram)

In case you’re wondering, the park is named after an English-born political figure who represented Delta South in the Legislative Assembly of B.C. from 1991 to 1991 as a Liberal.

He also served as the first president of Kwantlen College, a position he held until he died in 1999.