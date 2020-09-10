This Spot Is Home To Some Of The City’s Most Instagram Worthy Desserts

Treat yourself to a variety of sweet treats at one of the city’s best dessert destinations. Five Sails Restaurant has an expansive dessert menu to follow their West Coast fare that you can dig in to while enjoying sweeping views of Coal Harbour, Stanley Park and the North Shore.

All of their desserts are made in-house and there’s something for everyone.

Dessert Menu

Coconut Panna Cotta, $15: Coconut mango panna cotta, mango & mint tartare, passion fruit & orange coulis, finished with coconut chips & madeleine

Coconut mango panna cotta, mango & mint tartare, passion fruit & orange coulis, finished with coconut chips & madeleine Pistachio & Raspberry Mille Feuille, $18: Pistachio curd, raspberry gel, fresh raspberries and a pistachio chantilly

Pistachio curd, raspberry gel, fresh raspberries and a pistachio chantilly Tonka Beans & Chocolate Tart, $17: Cherry, chocolate & tonka beans tart, chocolate mousse, cherry compote, cocoa nibs and chocolate ice cream

Cherry, chocolate & tonka beans tart, chocolate mousse, cherry compote, cocoa nibs and chocolate ice cream Lemon & Rosemary Tart, $15: Lemon, lime & rosemary tart, almond crust lychee sorbet and a crispy merengue

Lemon, lime & rosemary tart, almond crust lychee sorbet and a crispy merengue Trio of Profiteroles, $18: Vanilla crème patissiere, caramelized chocolate coffee & dulce de leche, vanilla ice cream and raspbery sorbet

Vanilla crème patissiere, caramelized chocolate coffee & dulce de leche, vanilla ice cream and raspbery sorbet The Five Sails Grand Marnier Souffle, $15: Vanilla ice cream with orange zest

Vanilla ice cream with orange zest Douceur De Pomme Verte, $16: Sable breton, confit apples, white chocolate, passion fruit, vanilla mousse and vanilla crème anglaise

Sable breton, confit apples, white chocolate, passion fruit, vanilla mousse and vanilla crème anglaise Tasting Of Artisan Cheeses, $17/$25: Share plate with candied pecans, toasted fruit & nut bread

There’s also a wide selection of dessert wines, liqueurs and specialty coffees to finish off the evening.

Five Sails Restaurant

When: Open noon to late Monday to Friday and 5 p.m. to late Saturday & Sunday

Where: 999 Canada Place, Vancouver

