9 Fall Restaurant Openings In Metro Vancouver To Get Excited About

With a new season comes new places to dine at in and around the city. Eat your way through fall by checking out these new restaurants as they open their doors for the first time.
From fried chicken hot spots to more brunch destinations, these are some fall restaurant openings in Metro Vancouver that you should definitely be excited about.
RELATED:
- One Of Vancouver’s Most Popular Bakeries Just Opened Its Doors In Burnaby
- Vancouver’s Jollibee Location Teases Us Again With This Storefront Change
Fall Restaurant Openings In Metro Vancouver
Chicko Korean Fried Chicken
View this post on Instagram
This spot is all about Korean-style fried chicken that once you taste, you won’t be able to get enough of. While Chicko Chicken already has locations in Burnaby and Coquitlam, this all-new location will be located in Vancouver at 49th and Fraser. It is set to open sometime this fall.
Location: 49th Avenue & Fraser Street, Vancouver
OEB Breakfast
View this post on Instagram
This place is truly a brunch lovers dream come true (breakfast poutines, anyone?) It was made popular in Alberta but then made its way over to downtown Vancouver and Burnaby this summer. Now, there’s a location in the works for the Langley and North Shore. The new digs in North Vancouver are set to open in the fall months and we could not be more excited.
Location: 101-1441 St. Georges Avenue, North Vancouver
Ca Marche Creperie & Cider Bar
View this post on Instagram
This place has been in the works for awhile now but it will definitely be well worth the wait. It celebrates the crepe culture first founded in Brittany, France, where thin and crispy buckwheat crepes are plated and paired with ciders. It’s slated to open sometime in October in downtown Vancouver’s Beach District.
Location: 1471 Continental Street, Vancouver
Community Taps & Pizza
View this post on Instagram
A new pub is coming to town and set to open its doors sometime this fall. Community Taps & Pizza is brought to you by Biercraft and it will offer diners a vast selection of craft beers and delicious pizza pies.
Location: 1191 Commercial Drive, Vancouver
Bamboo World Kitchen
View this post on Instagram
A new destination for steamed dumplings is coming to Vancouver very soon. Bamboo World Kitchen is expected to open on Granville Street sometime in October. It will also serve a plethora of smoothies, salads, wraps and bowls.
Location: 2690 Granville Street, Vancouver
Peacock Brunch & Dinner
View this post on Instagram
Not much is known about this spot yet, but it is safe to say it will be a place for both brunch and dinner. It’s coming to the West End sometime this fall and according to their Instagram, it will be all about “globally inspired creations” and “cooking through the seasons.
Location: West End, Vancouver (Address TBD)
Alaia
View this post on Instagram
A new restaurant concept is coming to Versante Hotel in Richmond. Little is known about Alaia, but it’s expected to open in November. If it’s anything like Bruno, which also recently opened its doors inside Versante Hotel, then it’s definitely a restaurant to look out for.
Location: 8499 Bridgeport Road, Richmond
Quesada
View this post on Instagram
This Mexican-inspired chain is opening an all-new eatery on Kingsway in Vancouver. It features build-your-own burritos, tacos, bowls, nachos and much, much more. Quesada is set to open sometime this fall so keep your eyes peeled for it.
Location: 81 Kingsway, Vancouver
ZARAK
View this post on Instagram
This highly-anticipated restaurant is brought to you by the ever-so-popular Afghan Kitchen in South Surrey. This one will be located right on Main Street in Vancouver though and it’s set to open sometime late this fall.
Location: 2102 Main Street, Vancouver
Sign up for our weekly newsletter and be the first to know about the best things to explore and experience in Metro Vancouver.
Get more 604, delivered to your inbox
Plan your next night out, enter contests, and stay connected.