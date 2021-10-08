9 Fall Restaurant Openings In Metro Vancouver To Get Excited About

With a new season comes new places to dine at in and around the city. Eat your way through fall by checking out these new restaurants as they open their doors for the first time.

From fried chicken hot spots to more brunch destinations, these are some fall restaurant openings in Metro Vancouver that you should definitely be excited about.

RELATED:

Fall Restaurant Openings In Metro Vancouver

Chicko Korean Fried Chicken

View this post on Instagram A post shared by anita | vancouver foodie (@foodwithanita)

This spot is all about Korean-style fried chicken that once you taste, you won’t be able to get enough of. While Chicko Chicken already has locations in Burnaby and Coquitlam, this all-new location will be located in Vancouver at 49th and Fraser. It is set to open sometime this fall.

Location: 49th Avenue & Fraser Street, Vancouver

OEB Breakfast

View this post on Instagram A post shared by OEB Breakfast Co. (@oeb_breakfast)

This place is truly a brunch lovers dream come true (breakfast poutines, anyone?) It was made popular in Alberta but then made its way over to downtown Vancouver and Burnaby this summer. Now, there’s a location in the works for the Langley and North Shore. The new digs in North Vancouver are set to open in the fall months and we could not be more excited.

Location: 101-1441 St. Georges Avenue, North Vancouver

Ca Marche Creperie & Cider Bar

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ça Marche Crêperie (@camarche_creperie)

This place has been in the works for awhile now but it will definitely be well worth the wait. It celebrates the crepe culture first founded in Brittany, France, where thin and crispy buckwheat crepes are plated and paired with ciders. ⁠It’s slated to open sometime in October in downtown Vancouver’s Beach District.

Location: 1471 Continental Street, Vancouver

Community Taps & Pizza

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Community Taps & Pizza (@community.yvr)

A new pub is coming to town and set to open its doors sometime this fall. Community Taps & Pizza is brought to you by Biercraft and it will offer diners a vast selection of craft beers and delicious pizza pies.

Location: 1191 Commercial Drive, Vancouver

Bamboo World Kitchen

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bamboo World Kitchen (@bambooworldkitchen)

A new destination for steamed dumplings is coming to Vancouver very soon. Bamboo World Kitchen is expected to open on Granville Street sometime in October. It will also serve a plethora of smoothies, salads, wraps and bowls.

Location: 2690 Granville Street, Vancouver

Peacock Brunch & Dinner

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Peacock Brunch & Dinner (@peacock.brunch.dinner)

Not much is known about this spot yet, but it is safe to say it will be a place for both brunch and dinner. It’s coming to the West End sometime this fall and according to their Instagram, it will be all about “globally inspired creations” and “cooking through the seasons.

Location: West End, Vancouver (Address TBD)

Alaia

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Versante Hotel (@versantehotel)

A new restaurant concept is coming to Versante Hotel in Richmond. Little is known about Alaia, but it’s expected to open in November. If it’s anything like Bruno, which also recently opened its doors inside Versante Hotel, then it’s definitely a restaurant to look out for.

Location: 8499 Bridgeport Road, Richmond

Quesada

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Quesada Burritos & Tacos (@quesadaburritos)

This Mexican-inspired chain is opening an all-new eatery on Kingsway in Vancouver. It features build-your-own burritos, tacos, bowls, nachos and much, much more. Quesada is set to open sometime this fall so keep your eyes peeled for it.

Location: 81 Kingsway, Vancouver

ZARAK

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zarak by Afghan Kitchen (@zarakvancouver)

This highly-anticipated restaurant is brought to you by the ever-so-popular Afghan Kitchen in South Surrey. This one will be located right on Main Street in Vancouver though and it’s set to open sometime late this fall.

Location: 2102 Main Street, Vancouver

Sign up for our weekly newsletter and be the first to know about the best things to explore and experience in Metro Vancouver.