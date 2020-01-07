A popular breakfast joint is opening an all-new location in Burnaby and we’re pretty excited about it. Set to open sometime this month, OEB Breakfast Co is expanding into Metro Vancouver.

The brunch hot spot originated in Calgary and made its way to Vancouver’s Yaletown a year ago. The new Burnaby location will give us yet another opportunity to indulge in their delicious dishes.

They have an amazing selection of eats, including a wide variety of breakfast poutines, bennies, omelettes and sandwiches.

Mix it up a bit with their Threesome, which consists of two free run eggs any style, choice of double smoked bacon, rosemary ham, chicken blueberry bangers or maple pork bangers and a choice of waffle, pancake, crepes or brioche French toast.

Some other must-try meals include their pierogies and duck, duck leg and waffles, or bison chili brekkie poutine.

OEB reflects their mission, standing for: Outstanding people, Embracing evolution and Bold food integrity. This is something they live up to with each and every dish served.

OEB Breakfast Co – Burnaby

When: Opening January 2020

Where: 301-4567 Lougheed Highway

For more places to do brunch, check out our Food section.