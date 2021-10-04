One of Vancouver’s Most Popular Bakeries Just Opened Their Doors in Burnaby

Previously only found on Granville Street and Yaletown, this popular bakery has made waves and is known as one of the best in Vancouver.

The Small Victory Bakery is now in Burnaby. Their new location finally opened inside Brentwood Mall late September (previously scheduled to open in May).

The daily fresh items and wondrous pastries are just part of the offerings that Burnaby residents will now get to enjoy. Making it a “small victory” if you will.

Known for daily fresh baked items such as bread, hot cross buns, brioche, tarts and so much more. This bakery also hosts an entire menu for brunch and lunch, and they take orders for cakes as well.

Whether you are enjoying a coffee, a fresh baked item, lunch or a pastry, their mission is to have every item you enjoy feel like a “small victory.”

There is nothing here that doesn’t smell, look and taste good.

Here’s A First Look Inside

