TLKYCS: Buddha’s Birthday Assembly & Open Days 2024
Join us in celebrating the Buddha’s birthday this May at Tung Lin Kok Yuen, Canada Society!
On May 11-12, we’re hosting a pre-celebration assembly and open days. Experience the tradition of “Bathing” the Buddha, enjoy guided tours, and participate in engaging booth activities.
Let’s come together with the community to celebrate the Buddha’s birthday through a variety of religious and cultural activities.
Event Information
When:
- Saturday May 11, from 9:30AM – 12PM, 1PM – 4PM
- Sunday May 12, from 1PM – 4PM
Where: Tung Lin Kok Yuen, Canada Society
Cost: Free. Registration required
Contact:
- Registration & Enquiry: https://forms.office.com/r/RLU84xQMxc
- Whatsapp: +1 (604) 255 6337
#TLKYCS #OpenDays #BuddhaBirthday #BathingtheBuddha