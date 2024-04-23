604 Now

TLKYCS: Buddha’s Birthday Assembly & Open Days 2024

Tung Lin Kok Yuen, Canada Society

Join us in celebrating the Buddha’s birthday this May at Tung Lin Kok Yuen, Canada Society!

On May 11-12, we’re hosting a pre-celebration assembly and open days. Experience the tradition of “Bathing” the Buddha, enjoy guided tours, and participate in engaging booth activities.

Let’s come together with the community to celebrate the Buddha’s birthday through a variety of religious and cultural activities.

Event Information

When:

  • Saturday May 11, from 9:30AM – 12PM, 1PM – 4PM
  • Sunday May 12, from 1PM – 4PM

Where: Tung Lin Kok Yuen, Canada Society

Cost: Free. Registration required

Contact:

#TLKYCS #OpenDays #BuddhaBirthday #BathingtheBuddha

Location

Tung Lin Kok Yuen, Canada Society

2495 Victoria Dr
Vancouver, BC V5N 4L1 Canada + Google Map

  • Start Date

    May 11

  • End Date

    May 12

  • Tickets

    Free of Charge

