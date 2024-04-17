604 Now

Spring Bazaar at Nikkei Centre

The popular Spring Bazaar at Nikkei Centre will take place on Sat, May 11, 11am-4pm. Entry is free.

Discover Japanese items, spring plants, and Nikkei food at affordable prices!

The flea market situated within Hayashi Hall features a diverse selection of gently used Japanese items, ranging from tableware and home decor to Japanese dolls, kimono and yukata.

Outside in the Nikkei Garden, you can find an array of spring plants, including shiso and other Japanese varieties.

Don’t forget to treat yourself to the Nikkei foods on offer, featuring the Auxiliary’s signature manju (bean cake), along with mouth-watering ready-to-eat Japanese street foods and packaged delicacies.

Proceeds from this event will contribute to Japanese cultural initiatives at NNMCC. We extend our gratitude to all the volunteers, donors, vendors, and attendees for their support.

For more information: https://centre.nikkeiplace.org/events/spring-bazaar2024/

Location

Nikkei National Museum & Cultural Centre

6688 Southoaks Crescent
Burnaby, BC V5E 4M7 Canada + Google Map
Phone
604-777-7000
  • Date

    May 11

  • Time

    11:00 am - 4:00 pm

  • Tickets

    Free

