Free Outdoor Movie Night at Stanley Park
One of the most anticipated events of Summer— Stanley Park free outdoor movies has returned for the 2023 season.
A films will run every Tuesday at dusk, from July 4 to August 22 at the Grand Lawn at Ceperley Meadows near Second Beach.
Free Movies at Stanley Park 2023
Evo Summer Cinema Series is presented by Fresh Air Cinema and Evo Car Share.
The free event is one of Canada’s largest outdoor movies series. Attendees can expect a lineup of Hollywood hits and family favourites projected on an inflatable movie screen that is four stories tall (40-foot).
Attendees are recommended to bring their own blankets, lawn chairs, and snacks for a great night out. All movies will begin after sunset to ensure a clear picture on the screen. A helpful tip is to arrive early if you want a good seat.
Reserved seating is also available for purchase at $20+ which will give you a guaranteed spot right at the front.
Here is the movie lineup
- July 4 – Bring It On
- July 11 – The Super Mario Bros
- July 18 – 90’s Night: My Best Friend’s Wedding, 10 Things I Hate About You or The Parent Trap (vote online)
- July 25 – Jaws
- August 1 – The Wedding Singer
- August 8 – The Birdcage
- August 15 – Shrek
- August 22 – Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl