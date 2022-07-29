Coquitlam’s Caribbean Days Celebration Festival
For the 2nd year in a row, Coquitlam will be hosting BC’s biggest Caribbean Day Celebration this summer.
The popular annual event is free to attend and open to all ages. It attracts over 60,000 people annually, featuring a parade, great food, entertainment, and a variety of activities.
Caribbean Day Celebration 2023
The 2 day festival will take place on Saturday, July 29th from 10 am – 8 pm and Sunday, July 30th from 11 am – 7 pm.
Last year, the festival shifted from its long-time North Vancouver location to Town Centre Park in Coquitlam. The multi-use recreational complex boasting Lafarge Lake proved to be the perfect grounds for the Caribbean celebration.
This free to attend event is open to all ages, and is also wheelchair accessible. In addition, it’s easily accessible from the Lafarge Lake-Douglas station.
Over the course of two days the festival will feature a multicultural parade, stage performers, multiple food vendors, crafts and clothing vendors, children’s amusement, and streetball basketball tournament.
What to expect
