CelticFest Vancouver 2024
Immerse yourself in the dynamic world of Celtic music, dance and culture at CelticFest Vancouver, the largest annual celebration of its kind in Western Canada.
From March 14 to 17, music lovers from around the Lower Mainland will gather for a free, all-ages community festival filled with music, dance, food, drinks and a family zone – just in time for St. Paddy’s Day.
This year’s CelticFest is stacked with exciting events, kicking off with an Irish comedy show on March 14, a traditional Ceilidh on March 15th and culminating in a day-long festival at šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énḵ Square, just north of the Vancouver Art Gallery.
RELATED: Vancouver’s Favourite Meat and Beer Festival is Returning this Spring
CelticFest Vancouver 2024
On March 16, the festival will kick off at 10am, offering a diverse range of activities and entertainment through 9:00 pm.
Guests can explore a variety of food trucks, sip on refreshing drinks at the mobile bars, and peruse the vibrant Celtic-themed market.
In addition, you can also visit with Irish Wolfhounds, explore family-friendly games and face painting, and enjoy Gaelic football and hurling sports demonstrations.
The highlight of the festival is undoubtedly the performances, headlined by the internationally acclaimed band Chasing Abbey from Ireland, and local music sensation Paul Caldwell.
Dance the night away to a mix of modern rock and a hip hop twist on the enchanting tunes of traditional Celtic music.
For the full lineup of events, visit the CelticFest Vancouver website and prepare for an exciting festival of dance, family-fun and Celtic culture.