Brazilian Carnaval Family & Night Party
Produced by Latincouver, the annual Brazilian Carnaval takes place all day and night on Granville Island, this February long weekend!
The daytime festivities will feature family-friendly experiences with magicians, street performers, face-painting and more. The vibrant event gives children and parents the opportunity to celebrate Brazilian culture and share it with their community
The evening unfolds into a sultry celebration for adults including samba and batucada dancing, a costume competition, a DJ playing live music, and Carnaval food and drinks.
Brazilian Carnaval 2024
When: February 17
Where: Granville Island: Performance Works 1218 Cartwright St, Vancouver,
Cost:
Brazilian Carnaval Family: 11am – 5pm
Tickets are $15 and includes:
- Shows
- Arts & Crafts activities
- Capoeira Class
- Photo Booth
- Entry to the event for a maximum of two parents or guardians. Any additional adults will be charged a fee of $5 each
Activities:
- Arcade Games
- Carreta Furacao
- Dance Station
- Bailinho de carnaval
- Face Painting
- Batucada Band
- Carnaval Costume Competition
Brazilian Carnaval Night Party – 9pm – 1 am
Tickets are $30 and costumes are encouraged
Tickets and info: latineventsbc.ca.