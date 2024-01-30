604 Now
Brazilian Carnaval Family & Night Party

Brazilian Carnaval

Produced by Latincouver, the annual Brazilian Carnaval takes place all day and night on Granville Island, this February long weekend!

The daytime festivities will feature family-friendly experiences with magicians, street performers, face-painting and more. The vibrant event gives children and parents the opportunity to celebrate Brazilian culture and share it with their community

The evening unfolds into a sultry celebration for adults including samba and batucada dancing, a costume competition, a DJ playing live music, and Carnaval food and drinks.

When: February 17

Where: Granville Island: Performance Works 1218 Cartwright St, Vancouver,

Cost:

Brazilian Carnaval Family: 11am – 5pm 

Tickets are $15 and includes:

  • Shows
  • Arts & Crafts activities
  • Capoeira Class
  • Photo Booth
  • Entry to the event for a maximum of two parents or guardians. Any additional adults will be charged a fee of $5 each

Activities:

  • Arcade Games
  • Carreta Furacao
  • Dance Station
  • Bailinho de carnaval
  • Face Painting
  • Batucada Band
  • Carnaval Costume Competition

Brazilian Carnaval Night Party – 9pm – 1 am

Tickets are $30 and costumes are encouraged

 

Tickets and info: latineventsbc.ca.

