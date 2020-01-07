Brought to you by the group behind The Cascade Room, El Camino’s is the ideal place in Vancouver for you to spend your Taco Tuesdays.
We’re not just saying that because it’s a Latin-American restaurant. El Camino’s features daily specials, and Tuesdays are appropriately called Taco Tuesdays, where taco orders are all 25% off.
If you can’t make it on a Tuesday, however, don’t fret. Mondays are Nacho Average Mondays, where you can build your own nachos, and margaritas are $8 all night long.
Wednesdays are Mariachi Wednesdays, with live music beginning at 7:00 pm (presumably from a mariachi band), and Modelo Especials at $5.
El Tigre Thursdays, then, feature El Tigres, which is a beer plus a shot, featuring $8 Main Street Pilsners (via Main Street Brewing) and Altos Tequila
Food ranges from dinner classics like tacos, chips and salsa, and tortilla chips, to brunch staples like Chivito sandwiches, tomatican hash, and huevos divorciados.
El Camino’s
Where: 2616 Main Street, Vancouver, BC, V5T 3E6
When: 4:00 pm to Late
For more great places to get great food in Vancouver, check out our Food section!
Get more 604, delivered to your inbox
Plan your next night out, enter contests, and stay connected.