This Langley Spot Serves 16 Different Slushies, Screamers & Soft Serve

7-Eleven who? Ed’s In Brookswood is the ultimate convenience store, with a whopping 16 different flavours of slushies, screamers and soft serve ice cream to choose from.
The Langley spot offers the following flavours:
- Mango Heat
- Pink Champagne
- Mountain Kickstart Orange Citrus
- Grape Crush
- Fanta Blueberry Lemonade
- Henry Weinhard’s Orange Cream
- Peach
- Sour Patch Kids
- Green Lemon Lime
- Crush Bubble Gum
- Crush Cotton Candy
- Pina Colada
- Coca Cola
- Barq’s Cream Soda
- Mug Root Beer
- Orange Crush
Ed’s is also known for its array of exotic candies, chocolate, drinks and snacks imported from all over the world.
It carries lots of hard-to-find gems that keep people coming back for more. And that’s probably why they’ve been operating for over 13 years now.
If you love sweets, then you have to add this spot to your snack bucket list.
Ed’s In Brookswood
Where: 20758 42 Ave, Langley
