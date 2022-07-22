This Langley Spot Serves 16 Different Slushies, Screamers & Soft Serve

7-Eleven who? Ed’s In Brookswood is the ultimate convenience store, with a whopping 16 different flavours of slushies, screamers and soft serve ice cream to choose from.

RELATED: The Best Places To Find Stuffed Donuts In Metro Vancouver

The Langley spot offers the following flavours:

Mango Heat

Pink Champagne

Mountain Kickstart Orange Citrus

Grape Crush

Fanta Blueberry Lemonade

Henry Weinhard’s Orange Cream

Peach

Sour Patch Kids

Green Lemon Lime

Crush Bubble Gum

Crush Cotton Candy

Pina Colada

Coca Cola

Barq’s Cream Soda

Mug Root Beer

Orange Crush

Ed’s is also known for its array of exotic candies, chocolate, drinks and snacks imported from all over the world.

It carries lots of hard-to-find gems that keep people coming back for more. And that’s probably why they’ve been operating for over 13 years now.

If you love sweets, then you have to add this spot to your snack bucket list.

MORE IN LANGLEY:

Ed’s In Brookswood

Where: 20758 42 Ave, Langley

Sign up for our weekly newsletter and be the first to know about the best things to explore and experience in Metro Vancouver.