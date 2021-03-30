CONTEST: Win a $80 Gift Card To Try JOEY’s New KUWTK-inspired Menu at Home

In celebration of the final season of Keeping up with The Kardashians, Door Dash has collaborated with Joey Restaurants and HAYU to deliver the ultimate KUWTK-inspired curated menu.

The menu includes Kim-inspired plant-forward options and Kylie’s ‘The Pink Drink’ Cocktail Kit.

We’ve partnered with Door Dash to give one lucky reader an $80 gift card to experience the new menu at home while indoor dining remains suspended in B.C.

To enter the giveaway, simply follow the rules below:

CONTEST



To enter, contestants MUST complete at least one of the following 4 steps:

1. Enter directly on Instagram. (Unlimited entries)

2. ‘Like’ 604 Now on Facebook. Drop a comment below letting us know once you have. (1 entry)

3. Follow @604Now on Twitter. Drop a comment below letting us know once you have. (1 entry)

4. Join the 604 Now Newsletter here. Drop a comment below letting us know once you have. (1 entry)

Entries will be accepted until 11:59 pm on April 4th, 2021. This contest is only open to residents of British Columbia.

One winner will be drawn at random and contacted through the platform(s) they used to enter. Good luck!