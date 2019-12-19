Delta Police Intervene In 2:00 am Shootout Between Men Carrying Nerf Guns

Delta police were called to a residence in North Delta just after 2 am on Wednesday, December 18th to respond to a shootout.
When they arrived, authorities discovered that the incident was between four men with Nerf guns.
They were unaware of the time or noise levels, stated the police. One had gotten a minor welt from the fight, but everyone was otherwise okay.
“Due to the early hour, guests were sent on their way before a winner could be determined,” they said.
Delta Police tweeted about the incident and cited, “#Delta, where big calls get small.”
