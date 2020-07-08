B.C.’s Lake Side Theme Park Is Now Open For The Summer With 14 Rides

It’s time to head out to Cultus Lake, as B.C.’s lakeside waterpark and theme park are now open for the summer.

Destination Cultus opened gates to the adventure park on July 1st, and the waterpark a week later on July 8.

Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, both parks will be open for four-hour time slots, where you can arrive at 9 am or 2:30 pm. There are no reservations or bookings, so it’s best to arrive early to secure your spot.

There will also be a limited capacity to ensure physical distancing between guests. However, you’ll be able to visit anytime before September 7th.

Admission to either the waterpark or theme park is $25 per person. Children under 36 inches are free with a paid adult ticket.

So, while keeping safe, you’ll still be able to enjoy this summer under the sun at Cultus Lake.

Playland is also reopening this summer with reduced rides.

Destination Cultus Reopening 2020