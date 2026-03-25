If you’ve been looking for a new hangout spot, then look no further than Cozy Carrots. As Richmond’s very first bunny lounge, visitors are invited to kick back and relax with the gentle companionship of rabbits. Described as “like coming home,” these pet bunnies are cute, cuddly, and offer a super adorable experience.

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Cozy Carrots

Cozy Carrots opened back in January 2026, and is filled with bunnies from Richmond-based Rabbitats Rescue Society. The society is a volunteer-run charity that cares for abandoned and feral rabbits.

The bunny lounge is a bit different than a bunny café, in that it does not have a barista or coffee bar that’s serving up fresh drinks. While prepackaged drinks are available for purchase, the main draw of Cozy Carrots is the bunnies themselves. Guests are able to learn how to interact with them and even can get to know them as possible pets.

There are generally around a dozen bunnies to visit at any given time, with all of them having their own personality. Patrons get a cup of veggies to feed them, too. Aside from hanging out with the bunnies, visitors can also check out a retail section with rabbit-themed merchandise, as well as a small library featuring books for littler guests, and colouring sheets.

Admission

Admission comes in two forms, a 30-minute version and 60-minute version as described on the website:

60 Minute Visit: $18 per session (tax included) Relax in the Bunny Lounge for 1 hour. A complimentary beverage is included with this visit, as well as a cup of veggies for the bunnies!

30 Minute Visit: $9 per session (tax included) Short on time? You can still unwind with our bunnies for 30 minutes. Visit includes a cup of veggies for the bunnies.



Walk-ins are accepted, although they don’t guarantee entry; instead, reservations are recommended and can be made either by calling the lounge at 672-337-2699 or booking online. Guests must also be 4+ to enter, and guests under the age of 10 must be accompanied by an adult.

For a cute and relaxing time, consider checking out Cozy Carrots at #171-5951 Minoru Boulevard Richmond, BC.