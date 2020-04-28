Anyone With A Cold Or COVID-19 Symptoms Can Now Get Tested At Walk-in Clinics

If you’re experiencing a cold or COVID-19-like symptoms, you can now get tested at a walk-in clinic in B.C.

While who could get tested for the virus was previously limited, Vancouver Coastal Health (VCH) is now expanding its strategy.

But, “while testing has expanded, not everyone needs a test,” wrote VCH in a news release. “COVID-19 testing is not recommended for people without symptoms.”

The symptoms are similar to other respiratory illnesses, like the common cold. Symptoms include:

Fever

Chills

Cough

Shortness of breath

Sore throat

Runny nose

Nasal congestion

Painful swallowing

Loss of sense of smell

Headache

Muscle aches

Fatigue

Loss of appetite

B.C.’s health officials announced, Monday, there were just 11 new cases within 24 hours. The province is now looking at easing quarantine restrictions, as it continues to flatten the curve.

The province currently has 1,998 cases, with about a 60% recovery rate.

