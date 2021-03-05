New Map Highlights The Latest COVID-19 Hot Spots in Metro Vancouver

February has been a monumental month with increased COVID-19 border restrictions and the implementation of the mandatory hotel quarantine for all travelers coming from outside of Canada.

The latest B.C. Centre for Disease Control’s map reflects cases recorded during the week of February 21 – 27, 2021. It appears that while cases in the Interior health and Northern health have decreased, the situation in Vancouver Coastal health has remained stable, and Fraser Health has seen a slight uptake.

Compare it to the last update on COVID-19 hot spots to see for yourselves.

The number beside each city name represents the number of cases.

Some Interesting Findings on COVID-19 Hot Spots

Surrey is one of the regions with the highest density of cases in B.C., recording more than 2,000 infections per 100,000 residents.

Abbotsford had recorded 5,065 cases overall.

Delta had recorded 2,723 cases overall.

Burnaby has recorded significantly more cases than Delta, overall, with 4,535.

In Vancouver Coastal Health, the largest total caseload corresponds to South Vancouver. A total of 2,908 people had been infected with COVID-19 in that region as of the end of February.

3 other local health areas in Vancouver Coastal Health have been hit harder by COVID-19 on a per-capita basis: Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside, the Howe Sound, and the Bella Coola Valley.

In Northern Health, Prince George has confirmed the largest number of infections, with 1,373. That total only equates to between 1,000 and 1,500 cases per 100,000 residents, however.

In Interior Health, no region has yet reached the 2,000-per-100,000 threshold.

In the Island Health region, per-capita caseloads remain lower than they are elsewhere in the province.

Related

For more updates in Metro Vancouver, check out our News section.