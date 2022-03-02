11 Concerts You Can Look Forward To In Vancouver For 2022

The days of dancing being illegal are behind us and concerts are back. There are still some issues regarding travel and COVID-19 restrictions, with local legend Tommy Genesis cancelling all of her North American tour dates including her show at Fortune Sound Club.

But there are plentiful events to look forward to in the weeks and months to come. Here’s a list of some of the hottest concerts in Vancouver scheduled in 2022.

Top Concerts in Vancouver 2022

Billie Eilish, Happier Than Ever, The World Tour – With Special Guest Duckwrth

Thursday, March 24, 2022 at Rogers Arena. The one who oscillates between Nickelodeon Rugrat, and Marilyn Monroe vibes, Billie Eilish, will stop in Vancouver this spring. This will be her only Canadian stop on her world tour.

alt-J and Portugal. The Man with Special Guest Cherry Glazerr

Wednesday, March 30 at the Pacific Coliseum. Chilled out, emotionally psychedelic rock band alt-j will returns to mellow Vancouver skateboarders and those that hang out with them.

Captured! By Robots

Wednesday, April 6 at the Fox. A highly anticipated event for robot enthusiasts as it is the only touring robot band coming to Vancouver this year. Supported by local acts BOG and Ape War.

Snotty Nose and the Rez Kids

Friday, May 6 at the Commodore Ballroom. SNRK will play the Commodore this year, in lieu of their postponed show last December. These darlings of local hip hop put on a really good show. Both men hail from Kitimat Village.

Dua Lipa Future Nostalgia Tour

Friday, April 1 at Rogers Arena. Dua Lipa announces her long awaited Future Nostalgia Tour in celebration of her platinum-certified sophomore album Future Nostalgia Ticket link

Tyler the Creator Call Me If You Get Lost

Thursday, April 7 at Pacific Coliseum. Tyler the Creator, fans of the skateboarding artist and style icon already know.

SLIPKNOT Knotfest Roadshow With In This Moment & Jinjer

Sunday, April 17 at Rogers Arena. Enormously popular over the course of many years, they play metal and resemble the cast of every horror movie ever made. They scare me.

Friday and Saturday, April 22 & 23 at Rogers Arena. Dave Chapelle is very funny and knows when to quit.

Dr. Jordan B. Peterson Beyond Order

Monday, May 2 at the Queen Elizabeth Theatre. He cannot sing, he cannot dance and he thinks women should all have babies, but Jordan Peterson will no doubt be speaking to packed house. Question is will he bring the lobster?

Motley Crue and Def Leppard The Stadium Tour

Friday, September 2 at B.C. Place. When you rock that hard, it’s probably hard to go back and do a normal job which may explain why these artists still tour. They will be supported by Joan Jett & the Blackhearts and Poison.

RuPaul’s Drag Race WERQ the World Tour

Sunday, September 4 at the Queen Elizabeth Theatre. Four months after Jordan Peterson plays should be plenty of time to clean and decorate the theatre for the likes of RuPaul and her queens. Question is, will Vancouver queens bring sufficient pageantry and sass?

Friday, October 21 at the Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre. He played UBC the last time he was here, and he will again. Rock’s Ego Death World Tour is his first world tour in five years.

