Chris Rock Just Announced a New World Tour and He’s Coming To Vancouver

UBC just announced a new celebrity professor will be teaching on campus this fall – Chris Rock.

Not really though; however, Live Nation just announced he will be playing the Thunderbird Sports Centre on October 21. He played there last time he was in Vancouver.

Rock’s Ego Death World Tour is his first world tour in five years.

An ego death is defined on Urban Dictionary as “The perceived loss of boundaries between self and environment.”

Rock is known for stand-up that ranges from sex and dating to politics. Will he be giving hot takes on COVID-19 mandates and pandemic dating?

In his 2008 world tour, Chris Rock commented on the American response to the ongoing war on terror:

“But the whole country has a f***** up mentality, we all got a gang mentality. Republicans are f****** idiots, the Democrats are f****** idiots; and conservatives are idiots and liberals are idiots and anyone that makes up they mind before they hear the issue is a f****** fool, ok

Everybody so busy wanting to be down with a gang, “I’m conservative, I’m liberal, I’m conservative, I’m liberal. It’s bullshit. Be a f****** person, listen, let it swirl around your head. Then form your opinion.

No normal, decent person is one thing, OK? I’ve got some shit I’m conservative about, I’ve got some shit I’m liberal about. Crime, I’m conservative. Prostitution, I’m liberal.”

Living in increasingly politically divided times, what advice will Rock have for us this time?

Chris Rock Ego Death World Tour 2022

Where: Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre

When: October 21

Admission: $65.50 – $150 via Ticketmaster

