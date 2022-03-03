FVDED In the Park Is Returning to Surrey This Summer and Here’s the 2022 Lineup

After being cancelled in 2020 and 2021 and hosting a short stint in Vancouver, FVDED in the Park will return to Surrey this summer.
The festival will once again take over Holland Park for the first time since 2019, with notable names across electronic, hip-hop, rap, and modern R&B. This year’s headliners are Illenium and Young Thug.
The festival is scheduled for July 8 – 9, with tickets going on sale on March 4 at 11am. Single day lineup will be announced in the coming weeks with single day tickets also available at that time.
FVDED in the Park 2022 Lineup
- Illenium
- Young Thug
- Don Toliver
- Gryffin (DJ Set)
- SAINt JHN
- Seven Lions
- Slander
- NAV
- Yung Lean
- 070 Shake
- Dom Dolla
- John Summit
- Sidepiece
- $NOT
- TroyBoi
- Yellow Claw
- A Hundred Drums
- Baby Tate
- Bijou
- Dr. Fresch
- Ekkstacy
- Glass Petals
- Habstrakt
- Internet Money
- kmoe
- LP Giobbi
- Manila Grey
- Moore Kismet
- Rossy
- Snotty Nose Rez Kids
- SSGKobe
- Surf Mesa
- Tails
- Tre’Amani
- VNSSA
- Whipped Cream
- Yung Kayo
- Donna Crooner
- Joseph L’Etranger
- Miko So
- No Thanks
- Real Love
- Rude Nala
- Sam Steele
- Sivz
- Sophia Stel
- Yurie
