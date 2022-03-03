FVDED In the Park Is Returning to Surrey This Summer and Here’s the 2022 Lineup

After being cancelled in 2020 and 2021 and hosting a short stint in Vancouver, FVDED in the Park will return to Surrey this summer.

The festival will once again take over Holland Park for the first time since 2019, with notable names across electronic, hip-hop, rap, and modern R&B. This year’s headliners are Illenium and Young Thug.

The festival is scheduled for July 8 – 9, with tickets going on sale on March 4 at 11am. Single day lineup will be announced in the coming weeks with single day tickets also available at that time.

FVDED in the Park 2022 Lineup

Illenium

Young Thug

Don Toliver

Gryffin (DJ Set)

SAINt JHN

Seven Lions

Slander

NAV

Yung Lean

070 Shake

Dom Dolla

John Summit

Sidepiece

$NOT

TroyBoi

Yellow Claw

A Hundred Drums

Baby Tate

Bijou

Dr. Fresch

Ekkstacy

Glass Petals

Habstrakt

Internet Money

kmoe

LP Giobbi

Manila Grey

Moore Kismet

Rossy

Snotty Nose Rez Kids

SSGKobe

Surf Mesa

Tails

Tre’Amani

VNSSA

Whipped Cream

Yung Kayo

Donna Crooner

Joseph L’Etranger

Miko So

No Thanks

Real Love

Rude Nala

Sam Steele

Sivz

Sophia Stel

Yurie

