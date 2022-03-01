On March 5, Vancouver comedy will return, to Surrey. Yuk Yuks comedy club in Vancouver closed during the pandemic and will now reopen in its own room inside Elements Casino.

The former location closed because of pandemic event restrictions followed by its lease expiring, not lack of interest.

Vancouver is not a city that is known for its comedy but a community does exist and Yuk Yuks is a Canadian institution.

Now it’s back on the West Coast and local comedians can hit the stage again in a new and larger venue.

Say what you will about Surrey, many comedians have, but it’s a city on the rise and now it has Yuk Yuks.

Shows will begin on March 5 and March 12, Brett Martin and Chris Griffin will headline respectively.

