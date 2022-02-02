Life size robotic dinosaurs are coming to Surrey this April.

The Jurassic Fest at Surrey will be held at the Cloverdale Fairgrounds from April 1 – 3.

Early bird tickets are currently available at $9 for kids and $14 for adults. A family of four can enter for $40, groups of eight can pay $75 all together. These prices will be available until February 10th.

On that note, if you’re interested you may want to grab your tickets sooner as capacity will be limited.

Among other attractions, you and your kids can run around the dinosaur set-up and also enjoy bouncy castles.

According to organizers, the event will be “a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to get up close and face-to-face with various gigantic moving prehistoric creatures. See their teeth, see them blink, swaying tails and hear their majestic roar.”

In addition, there will be educational activities as well.

