The Weekend Is Taking Over BC Place This Summer

The Weekend and Doja Cat are coming to town this summer, and tickets go on sale March 10 at 10 a.m.

That is, unless you had tickets to his previously cancelled show, in which case you can purchase your tickets presale on March 4. If that is you and you are still interested, check your email.

The After Hours Til Dawn tour starts in the Weekend’s hometown of Toronto on July 8, plays the United States then returns to Canada’s west coast to for a show in Vancouver on August 23.

The Weeknd will be playing songs from his last two albums.

People with American Express credit cards are offered an exclusive presale which starts March 7.

$1 from each ticket goes towards the United Nations World Food Programme.

When: August 23

Where: B.C. Place

Admission: TBA

