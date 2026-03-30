Metro Vancouver Residents Warned About New Chimney Scam

Amid scam calls and a recent glue-related scheme, the New Westminster Police Department (NWPD) are warning Metro Vancouver residents about a new chimney scam that has recently been reported.

“The New Westminster Police Department is advising residents to remain alert after an observant and compassionate neighbour called police concerned her 90 year old neighbour may be targeted by fraudsters,” reads the media release.

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Chimney Scam In New Westminster

According to the media release, officers attended a senior’s residence on the evening of March 25 to address the neighbour’s concerns. The resident reported that two men had been soliciting in the neighbourhood with an unmarked vehicle. They then approached her about chimney cleaning and sealing services. Reportedly, the resident was asked to pay a significant deposit upfront, totalling $12,000.

The officers discouraged the resident from paying.

“This neighbour is exactly the kind of person I would want living next to my grandparents,” said Constable Peter Jon. “This is the kind of community New Westminster is, where people look out for and help one another.”

The NWPD is encouraging everyone to do their research before hiring anyone to perform repairs to their home. “If you are approached by someone offering unsolicited repairs, do not feel pressured to make a decision,” they advise. “Take time to verify the business and speak with someone you trust.”

Chimney inspection scams can range from high pressure sales and fraudulent companies to fake claims of major structural damage that have been discovered, which will cost you thousands of dollars in immediate repairs. The NWPD note that scammers often ask for payment in cash.

Those who believe they have been targeted by a fraud can contact the NWPD at 604-525-5411.

For more information, you can check out the NWPD’s media release here.