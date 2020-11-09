Canyon Lights Set To Return With a Dazzling Display High Above The Forest Floor

One of Metro Vancouver’s most dazzling displays is set to return this holiday season. Canyon Lights will once again light up North Vancouver’s iconic Capilano Suspension Bridge.

Spectators will be able to take in millions of lights adorning the suspension bridge and other attractions in the park.

Standing at 110 feet above the forest floor—the Treetops Adventure course features eight of the tallest Christmas trees in the world, which will also be lit up from top to bottom for the occasion.

Guests can experience the spectacular light tunnel “Arc de Lumina” along the Cliffwalk and a Snowy Owl Prowl scavenger hunt that offers fun for the whole family.

There will also be several added COVID-19 safety measures in place.

Tickets and annual passes will only be available to pre-purchase online for a specific date, in order to limit contact upon entry and reduce capacity.

Face masks will be required for all guests and several sanitization stations will be located throughout the property.

Canyon Lights returns Tuesday, Dec. 1st and runs until Sunday, Jan. 3rd.

Canyon Lights

When: Open 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. daily from Tuesday, Dec. 1st, 2020 to Sunday, Jan. 3rd, 2021 (closed on Christmas Day)

Where: Capilano Suspension Bridge, 3735 Capilano Road, North Vancouver

Cost: $54.95 for adults, $29.95 for youth and $18.95 for children. If you’re a B.C. resident, we recommend purchasing an annual pass for virtually the same price as a single day ticket.

Tickets and annual passes will only be available for pre-purchase online for a specific date and time to limit contact upon entry and reduce capacity. BC Annual Pass holders will also be required to reserve their time online prior to visiting,

