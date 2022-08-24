Cap Off Summer With Flower Fests, Berry Picking & Wineries In Abbotsford

The Fraser Valley is calling and you must go. And with only a month left of summer, time is of the essence.

Soak up the last bit of summer on a trip to Abbotsford, where you can frolic through fields of flowers, go berry picking and sip on some of the best wines the region has to offer.

Cap Off Summer in Abbotsford

Where to Stay

When it comes to having a memorable stay in Abby, it’s hard to compete with the Clarion Hotel. Nestled along North Parallel Road, this accommodation is known for its central location. Not to mention, it’s located right beside everyone’s favourite attraction Castle Fun Park. It’s also close to several other attractions, including Fraserglen Golf Course, High Street Mall and Abbotsford Center.

The hotel has everything you need for a relaxing and comfortable stay. Find several amenities on-site, including a pool, hot tub, and a space to get some work done if needed.

Where to Eat

For an elevated take on an artisanal bistro, look no further than The Table Bistro. This local favourite takes familiar ingredients and adds its own twist on traditional dishes. It features a select wine list, fully operational cocktail bar and a coffee program that rivals any cafe.

Another popular spot is Revive Social House, where guests can sip, shop, gather and graze. The unique concept is one part restaurant and one part shopping centre. With everything from brunch to dinner, come for the food, and stay for the ambience.

Where to Drink

Sip the day away with a wine tasting at the family-owned and operated Ripples Winery. The Fraser Valley is known for its abundance of berries, including strawberries, raspberries and blueberries, which are turned into beautiful hand-crafted fruit wines. Some favourite picks include Intemperance, Antheia, a port-style fortified wine, and the fruit wine, Cupere.

Another must-visit spot is Field House Brewing, which is the place to be if you’re looking for good beers and good times. It’s designed to look just like someone’s backyard, with seating on the front lawn, sprinklers on those extra hot days, and a series of games for the kids (or adults) to play. It’s even dog friendly.

Where to Go

There’s plenty to see and do in Abbotsford, with everything from flower festivals to U-pick berry fields. You can do both (and more) at Maan Farms. The family-owned and operated farm features several berry fields, farm animals, some of the best Indian food the region has to offer and a wine tasting area. In fact, the Maans recently won the title of Best Fruit Wine in Canada. Plus, it’s home to the Abbotsford Sunflower Festival, which offers endless photo opportunities.

Taves Family Farms is another popular choice in the area. It also has a sunflower patch that visitors can enjoy, as well as farm animals and other family-friendly activities. Adults can pop on over to the on-site Taves Estate Cidery, to sample the many varieties of cider available.

Or engage your senses with a visit to Tuscan Farm Gardens. This beautiful space features thousands of lavender plants for the ultimate photo-opp. Take a piece of the farm home with you by purchasing one of their many lavender based products at their shop.

