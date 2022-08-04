Canada’s First Ever Wine Village Is In BC and Here’s a Peek Inside

The District Wine Village in Oliver, B.C. had their soft launch opening last summer and it’s quickly become a popular South Okanagan tourist destination. The new attraction allows people to check out 16 facilities in one beautiful location while catching a buzz in the process.

RELATED: 21 Places In Vancouver You Can Eat & Drink For Free On Your Birthday

B.C. Wine Village

Visitors have the opportunity to try 13 wineries and a brewery in one location with on-site restaurants and outdoor patio seating. The large outdoor space ensures that you can leisurely sip your wine with friends while soaking in the beautiful weather.

On occasion, there are also live performances to enjoy and wine-making workshops available.

A Look Inside

View this post on Instagram A post shared by District Wine Village (@districtwinevillage)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by One Faith Vineyards (@onefaithvineyards)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Trading Post Brewing (@tradingpostbrewing)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gustav Allander (@gtallander)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by District Wine Village (@districtwinevillage)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Witala (@taylorwitala)

District Wine Village

Where: 100 Enterprise Way, Oliver

Hours: Open daily from 11AM – 7PM

Note: No reservations required. Dogs are welcome but must be kept on leash.

For more things to do and places to see in beautiful B.C., check out our Travel section.