Canada’s First Ever Wine Village Is In BC and Here’s a Peek Inside

The District Wine Village in Oliver, B.C. had their soft launch opening last summer and it’s quickly become a popular South Okanagan tourist destination. The new attraction allows people to check out 16 facilities in one beautiful location while catching a buzz in the process.
RELATED: 21 Places In Vancouver You Can Eat & Drink For Free On Your Birthday
B.C. Wine Village
Visitors have the opportunity to try 13 wineries and a brewery in one location with on-site restaurants and outdoor patio seating. The large outdoor space ensures that you can leisurely sip your wine with friends while soaking in the beautiful weather.
On occasion, there are also live performances to enjoy and wine-making workshops available.
A Look Inside
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
District Wine Village
Where: 100 Enterprise Way, Oliver
Hours: Open daily from 11AM – 7PM
Note: No reservations required. Dogs are welcome but must be kept on leash.
For more things to do and places to see in beautiful B.C., check out our Travel section.
Get more 604, delivered to your inbox
Plan your next night out, enter contests, and stay connected.