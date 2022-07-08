21 Places In Vancouver You Can Eat & Drink For Free On Your Birthday

It’s your birthday, so party (or just eat) like it’s your birthday.

If your birthday wish is to get a bunch of freebies, you’re in luck. No one should have to pay for a thing on their special day, and these places in Vancouver totally agree.

So take advantage of these sweet (and savoury) deals in the city.

Where To Get Free Food On Your Birthday In Vancouver

Starbucks

Probably the most known reward, Starbucks offers a free treat (whether that be a drink or a snack) to those who have signed up for the Starbucks Rewards program.

Red Robin

Receive a free mouthwatering, juicy burger from Red Robin on your big day. All you have to do is join the Red Robin Loyalty program.

Denny’s

Everyone’s favourite casual breakfast diner offers people a free Grand Slam breakfast on their birthday. Just show up, present a valid piece of ID, and you’re good to go.

Boston Pizza

If you have a sweet tooth, head to Boston Pizza. They offer a free dessert during your birthday week. Join their MyBP program to get in on that sweet deal.

Cartems Donuts

One of Vancouver’s best donut shops is also making birthday boys and girls feel special by offering a free donut of their choice. Just bring your ID to prove it.

Tim Hortons

And speaking of donuts, Canadian giant Tim Hortons will also give you a free donut if it’s your birthday. Don’t count on free Timbiebs though.

Baskin Robbins

Who doesn’t love an ice cream treat. Join Club 31 and you’re automatically eligible for a free scoop of ice cream on your day of birth.

David’s Tea

If tea is more your thing, look no further. David’s Tea offers tea enthusiasts free tea on their birthday. Just make sure to sign up for their free rewards program.

IHOP

Pancakes anyone? Dig into a full stack of delicious pancakes free of charge on your birthday. All you have to do is sign up for the IHOP Pancake Revolution.

De Dutch

Step up your breakfast game by getting a dutch pancake (also known as pannenkoek) completely free on your birthday. Join De Club to get the special birthday voucher.

Montana’s

Dessert lovers can score a free one after your meal on your birthday. You just have to be a member of the Grill Lovers’ Club and collect the voucher.

The Keg Steakhouse & Bar

Just mention it’s your birthday at The Keg and you’ll be rewarded with a complimentary slice of their signature Billy Miner Pie.

Marble Slab

Ice cream is the perfect way to celebrate a birthday and Marble Slab offers customers who are a part of their Marble Mail program a free birthday ice cream.

Joey Restaurants

Joey Restaurants doesn’t disappoint when it comes to birthday celebrations. They offer dine-in birthdays a glass of sparkling wine, as well an assortment of other surprises, and who doesn’t love a good birthday surprise?

Milestones

Milestones is a classic dining spot, and you can get a free entree on your birthday there. Just show up with a group of at least four people, announce it’s your birthday, and you’re all set.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

With enough chocolate items comparable to Willy Wonka, Rocky Mountain offers a special birthday treat! Curious? Sign up for their emailing list to receive one and find out for yourself.

Booster Juice

A healthy selection of delicious juice, Booster Juice is the perfect way to boost up your immune system. Sign up for their Booster Nation program (at least seven days prior) to receive an email voucher for a free juice on your birthday.

Blenz Coffee

A coffee stop that offers a range of drinks and real chocolate blended into their drinks, Blenz offers a free drink on you birthday. Just show a piece of valid ID and you’re good to go.

The Alley

Make your birthday that much sweeter with a free bubble tea courtesy of The Alley. In order to redeem your free drink, you’ll need to be a part of their loyalty program.

Dairy Queen

Head on over to DQ to get a BOGO blizzard deal. It’s good for any size, so as the saying goes, go big or go home.

Kentucky Fried Chicken

KFC lovers can sink their teeth into some free popcorn chicken on their birthday. All you need to do is sign up for their newsletter at least a month before your bday.

