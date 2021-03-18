Your Old Canadian $1 Bill May Now Be Worth $7,000

If you haven’t found value in your old $2 bills, how about a $1 bill?

Discontinued in 1989, there were some people that decided to treasure them and save the now obsolete dollar bill.

If you are one of those people, then you may want to double check and see if you got one that is worth some serious value.

There are 2 things that determine the value of a bill: the rarity and the quality.

If you happen to have one of these rare $1 bills and it is high quality, you may be in luck. The rarest $1 bills that are in near perfect condition, can be worth up to 10X or even 100X their value.

Specifically there were $1 bills that were printed in 1954 called “Devil’s Face.” Some people were convinced that part of the Queen’s hair on these bills resembled a grinning devil face.

The bills were then taken out of circulation as a result of the controversy. Instead a “modified portrait” version was created to replace the Devil’s face bills.

Do you see the grinning face of the demon?

Well, if you happened to have a 1954 Devil’s face $1 bill, you will be the one grinning now. It may be worth up to $7,000.

Just make sure that the bill is in “mint” condition.

