With the rising cost of gas and practically everything else, many people are trying to find cost-saving ways to travel

Well this bus service may be your solution. Whether it be a weekend getaway or jumping on a cheaper flight just across the border, this bus service could help travellers save some money.

Vancouver to Seattle Bus Service

Launched just last year, Flixbus offers affordable transportation between Vancouver and Seattle.

The service offers daily trips between the two cities with one-way fares starting at only $38.99. They currently offer five rides per day, four in the morning, and one at night.

What to expect

The full journey takes about 4 to 4.5 hours, and the buses are equipped with a washroom, Wi-Fi and power outlets.

FlixBus buses depart from Pacific Central Station and Burrard Station in Vancouver.

It can then drop you off one of the following locations:

Seattle (6th Ave S & S Lane St)

Seattle-Tacoma International Airport

Seattle (University of Washington)

Seattle Arnold Med

Seattle Bus Station

Seattle Harborview Medical Center

Seattle Poly Clinic

Seattle Swedish First Hill

Seattle Train Station

Seattle Va Hospital

Seattle Virgin Mason Hospital

Please note that it is the traveler’s responsibility to check visa requirements before embarking on the journey.

Flixbus also offers routes to several other major cities across Canada and the USA.