There is nothing more romantic than traveling by train and enjoying a calm and scenic journey. Well, now you have the chance to do just that with an unforgettable Canadian experience.

Via Rail is offering the ultimate “The Canadian” train journey. It starts in Vancouver and travels across the country to Toronto. Travel from coast to coast in style over four days (96 hours), and it is like none other.

Via Rail Cross Country Train

The train ride is one of the longest trips in the world, covering over 4000 km.

While onboard, you can savor tasty food, witness breathtaking sunsets, make scheduled stops at scenic places like Jasper, and be amazed by the magnificent Rocky Mountains.

The front of the train has ‘Ultra Dome’ cars with elevated seats and extra large windows.

It provides passengers with great views of the surrounding landscape, and is a favourite spot for many passengers to spend most of their daylight hours.

The trip itself is extremely relaxing, passengers can sit back and enjoy the ride with many amenities to take advantage of on board.

The trip includes:

Food and drinks

Spacious seats

Complimentary Wi-Fi

Section designed for business class

Section designed for children and families

Luggage included at no extra charge

The menu on the Vancouver-Toronto train is filled with a plethora of gourmet options made with local ingredients.

The train departs twice per week. One-way fares are $549-$915 for economy and $1,452 and up for all-inclusive sleeper plus class, depending on which package you choose. For more information, you can check out their website.