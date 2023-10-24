This New Condo Tower in Burnaby Will Have Its Own Private Beach

Imagine living here.
Concord Pacific’s Brentwood development in Burnaby will have a 26-acre Oasis. Featuring a 120,000 sq ft outdoor beach inspired by resorts.
Oasis at Concord Brentwood
Situated in the bustling neighborhood of Brentwood, you’ll find Concord Pacific’s latest development. Oasis is a serene oasis with resort-like amenities, all within easy reach of.
Residents will be able to enjoy a 400m running track, gardens, and a lounging area with a lagoon.
Oasis by Concord Pacific is set to be completed by early 2027, offering 900+ residences and street-level retail spaces.