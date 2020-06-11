Black Vancouver Is Hosting a Freedom From Hate March Next Week

After two protests against racial injustice, Black Vancouver is planning a freedom against hate march for next week.

The rally is set for Friday, June 19th, which is also known as Freedom Day or Emancipation Day.

“Though Canadian, we cannot ignore the direct ties that many of our citizens have with our neighbouring Americans below; this makes the celebration of Juneteenth just as important for us as it is for them,” states a press release.

The event will kick off at 4 pm at Jack Poole Plaza, where volunteers will hand out Black Lives Matter T-shirts.

Organizers add that the T-shirts are a way to “keep sparking conversations once people head home to their own communities, circles and families.”

Vancouver has held two rallies recently, which brought out thousands of people to support the ongoing movements happening across the U.S.

If you can’t physically attend the upcoming protest, there are other ways you can give back. For example, there are many local Black and anti-racist organizations that you can donate to.

Black Vancouver has suggested other ways to support the community, as well.

