Thousands of passionate people took to the streets of downtown Vancouver Friday afternoon in support of Black Lives Matter and to voice their concerns about racism in Canada.
This is the second anti-racism protest in Vancouver since the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police. The initial protest took place earlier this week and drew thousands to the Vancouver Art Gallery.
According to Vancouver Police, the crowd size was estimated to be between 5,000 to 10,000 people.
The majority of people in attendance were seen wearing masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19, a major risk that concerned health officials after Sunday’s protest.
While multiple Vancouver businesses boarded up their shops earlier in the day due to fears of riots, the protest was respectful throughout its entirety.
RELATED: Black Organizations And Anti-Racist Groups You Can Support Now In B.C.
Here’s your photos of Friday’s protest at Jack Poole Plaza:
Black Lives Matter 🖤 Over the #vancouverprotest in @GlobalBC 1. #BlackLivesMatterVancouver #YVR #vancity #marchforchange @CKNW @AM730Traffic @MyVancouver @604Now pic.twitter.com/4aMHrwAHWF
— TrafficTrish🚁 (@TrishJewison) June 6, 2020
Currently at the Vancouver protest 2020 #vancouverprotest pic.twitter.com/hS3L5z2HNv
— Michael 🇨🇦 (@MChang_a_lang) June 6, 2020
#blacklifematters #vancouverprotest pic.twitter.com/BQqQAYWwRC
— ms cabbage (@MsCabbage) June 6, 2020
Crowd screaming at #vancouverprotest #BlackLivesMatter #antiracism pic.twitter.com/NlMDnqc4IH
— Laurie “proudly Anti-fascist” Tritschler (@ltritsch1) June 6, 2020
#VancouverProtest #Vancouver #CanadaProtest #BLMCanada #BlackLivesMatter #BLM https://t.co/xe82SeoiVG
— Steeve Petiquay (@SteeveQC) June 6, 2020
Solidarity from Canada#vancouverprotest #blacklivesmatter #marchforchange pic.twitter.com/ZzGXMKQy2y
— The Serfs (@theserfstv) June 6, 2020
#BlackLivesMatter Tupac’s “Changes” bumpin’ at Vancouver’s Jack Poole Plaza. #vancouverprotest #antiracism pic.twitter.com/2YXA6eNsYI
— Laurie “proudly Anti-fascist” Tritschler (@ltritsch1) June 6, 2020
#vancouverprotest against racism at #Vancouver’s Jack Poole Plaza. pic.twitter.com/3qO36rYdyJ
— Laurie “proudly Anti-fascist” Tritschler (@ltritsch1) June 6, 2020
#BlackLivesMatter #vancouverprotest pic.twitter.com/IkUSbRhWQg
— Scruff (@ScruffKerfluff) June 6, 2020
#BlackLivesMattrs#vancouverprotest #Vancouver #protests2020 pic.twitter.com/uGzg7A1LWu
— -harman (@i__harman) June 6, 2020
#BlackLivesMatter #vancouverprotest pic.twitter.com/CDhnasjQig
— Scruff (@ScruffKerfluff) June 6, 2020
For more Vancouver stories, head to our News section.
Get more 604, delivered to your inbox
Plan your next night out, enter contests, and stay connected.