Vancouver Businesses Are Boarding Up Their Shops Ahead Of Anti-Racism Protest

Dana Bowen | June 5, 2020
News
boarded up window
Photo: @andyalcaraz , @yvrblogger / Twitter

As another protest is set for Friday afternoon, Vancouver businesses are boarding up their windows.

The upcoming protest is expected to be peaceful, but many businesses worry about potential looting.

One of the shops boarding up their windows is Nordstrom, which has seen some of its U.S. locations broken into during the riots.

Vancouver held its first protest in solidarity with the U.S. rallies, on Sunday. It brought out thousands of people to protest racial injustice and police brutality. 

Vancouver’s event was peaceful, with organizers handing out masks, gloves and hand sanitizer.

Friday’s rally is happening from 4-7 pm, outside Canada Place by the Olympic Cauldron.

