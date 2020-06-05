Vancouver Businesses Are Boarding Up Their Shops Ahead Of Anti-Racism Protest

As another protest is set for Friday afternoon, Vancouver businesses are boarding up their windows.

The upcoming protest is expected to be peaceful, but many businesses worry about potential looting.

One of the shops boarding up their windows is Nordstrom, which has seen some of its U.S. locations broken into during the riots.

Vancouver held its first protest in solidarity with the U.S. rallies, on Sunday. It brought out thousands of people to protest racial injustice and police brutality.

Cheers2 seems they just got the mostly muraled hoarding taken down & now its going up again as more #Vancouver protests/gatherings expected over the wknd….so taxing on scare resources! pic.twitter.com/SoFxNJmtgX — Peter (@yvrblogger) June 4, 2020

Vancouver’s event was peaceful, with organizers handing out masks, gloves and hand sanitizer.

🇨🇦 VANCOUVER is boarding up stores in preparing for tomorrow’s peaceful protesting. Opportunists and racial dividers, instigators stay home please thank you! pic.twitter.com/kMWYqaL3JC — Melita Sekgwa – 멜리 타 숲 (@MelitaSekgwa) June 4, 2020

Boards going up again around downtown Vancouver. *starts playing Les Mis soundtrack* pic.twitter.com/8YY7QTegek — Andrea Alcaraz (@andyalcaraz) June 5, 2020

Friday’s rally is happening from 4-7 pm, outside Canada Place by the Olympic Cauldron.

