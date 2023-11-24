If you’ve been yearning for a taste of luxury on the edge of the Pacific Ocean, your wish is about to come true. The award-winning Oak Bay Beach Hotel, voted the #1 hotel in Canada and #19 in the world by Conde Nast Traveller Reader’s Choice for 2021, is making your dream getaway more accessible than ever.
Oak Bay Beach Hotel Black Friday Deal
From November 24th to November 27th, 2023, the Oak Bay Beach Hotel is offering an unbeatable Black Friday deal. Enjoy 50% OFF Ocean View Luxury Suites, starting at just $299 CAD after the discount. These exceptional rates are valid for stays from November 26, 2023, to April 30, 2024.
Each reservation includes exclusive access to the Hotel’s Heated Seaside Mineral Pools and Eucalyptus-Infused Sauna, providing the perfect sanctuary for relaxation. Plus, you’ll have the convenience of secure, underground parking during your stay.
Promo Code
This exceptional Black Friday offer is live and bookable only from 6 a.m. on November 24th, 2023, to November 27th, 2023. Whether you’re planning a romantic escape, a well-deserved break, or a memorable holiday, these luxurious Ocean View Suites at half the price are an opportunity not to be missed.
Secure your room now by using the promo code “FRIDAY” at this booking link.
Please note that blackout dates apply, and rates are based on availability. To secure your reservation, a payment of 1 night’s room and tax will be taken at the time of booking. This offer is non-refundable and cannot be modified.
Oak Bay Beach Hotel
Address: 1175 Beach Dr, Victoria, BC V8S 2N2
