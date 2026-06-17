Canada has just made Bill C-14 law as the country remains “relentlessly focused on keeping Canadians safe.”

“Canada’s new government promised stricter bail laws and tougher sentencing laws. That promise is now law,” said the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada.

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Bill C-14

Bill C-14 is known as the Bail and Sentencing Reform Act. The Bill is a sweeping federal law that amends parts of Canada’s criminal justice system, specifically in tightening bail rules and increasing penalties for violent and repeat offenders.

According to the Department of Justice Canada, the reforms were backed by premiers from every province and territory, as well as mayors. Law enforcement called for the bill’s “swift passage,” with the changes on bail and sentencing now coming into force after 30 days.

Bail laws will now be stricter for violent and organized crime, home invasion, car theft, and human trafficking. Moreover, people convicted of serious crimes may now spend more time in prison.

“These changes are an important step, but laws alone are not enough. Their full impact will depend on implementation across the justice system,” read the Justice Department’s news release. “Provinces and territories are responsible for administering and resourcing key parts of that system, including policing, prosecution services, bail courts, bail supervision programs, provincial courts, jails, and victim services.”

The federal government is reportedly continuing to work with partners across the country to support effective implementation of Bill C-14.