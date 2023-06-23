15 Best Gelato Places In Vancouver You Have To Try This Summer

We all scream for ice cream (and gelato). And these purveyors will be sure to hit the spot on a warm summer day.

Whether you like the classic flavours or something a little more out there — here’s where to get the best gelato in Vancouver.

Best Gelato in Vancouver

Amato Gelato Cafe

This family-run shop is all about traditional gelato in a variety of flavours. Taste their chocolate peanut butter, vanilla strawberry marble, orange creamsicle, cherry chocolate chunk, caramel lava cake and black forest flavours.

Address: 78 E 1st Avenue

Bella Gelateria

This is easily one of the top gelato shops in the city and it’s won several awards. Try their black sesame, vanilla, mint chocolate chip, white rabbit candy, berry blast, purple yam and banana bread flavours.

Address: 1752 Davie Street and 1301 Robson Street

D’oro Gelatto e Caffe

This Italian cafe is a must for those with a sweet tooth. They have lots of sweets to choose from, including gelato cakes, which are the best of both worlds.

Address: 1222 Robson Street and 1094 Denman Street

Dolce Amore

They’re also known as the gelato mafia. Try their banana caramel, extra dark chocolate, lemon hibiscus, mint brownie, raspberry lemonade and strawberry milkshake.

Address: 1588 Commercial Drive

Gelato Del Mercato

Discover this hidden gem at the Granville Island Public Market. It features a variety of flavours you have to try, from their mango and pistachio to Oreo and salted caramel.

Address: 1689 Johnston Street #35

Gelato Express

Get your gelato fix at this popular joint. Their menu includes moose tracks, cookies and cream, espresso, creme brulee, raspberry white chocolate and much more.

Address: 320 Robson Street

La Casa Gelato

Visit this shop that scoops out dozens of varieties ranging from the classics to some more modern creations. With 238 flavours to choose from, they actually hold a Guinness World Record.

Address: 1033 Venables Street

La Glace

Enjoy a selection of creative ice cream flavours, including birthday cake, coffee toffee, avocado, ube, vegan chocolate, vegan coconut pandan, and pineapple with jasmine sherbet.

Address: 2785 W 16th Avenue

Motoretta Gelato

Their core flavours include sicilian almond, Greek yogurt, earl grey tea, fior di latte and more. They also have some dairy-free options, including peach, coconut, yuzu citrus and fresh mango.

Address: 1001 W Cordova

Passione Gelato

Discover this specialty gelato spot in Parq Vancouver that offers a rotating selection of gourmet flavours. Their line-up includes matcha, salted caramel, grandma’s tiramisu, hazelnut and pistachio.

Address: 55 Smithe Street

Paradiso Italian Gelato

This mom and pop shop serves up housemade Italian gelato and sorbet steps away from Kitsilano Beach. Flavours include bubble gum, jackfruit, blood orange and chocolate banana.

Address: 1520 Yew Street

Perfecto Cafe & Gelato

Check out this cafe that has so much more than coffee. It also has a vast selection of gelato. Try their pistachio, Nutella swirl, orange and lemon zest and milk chocolate. Vegan options include lemon, dark chocolate and mango.

Address: 605 Davie Street

Tre Galli Gelato Caffe

For artisan handmade gelato, look no further than this shop. Try a bunch of different flavours, like blueberry cheesecake, limoncello, tiramisu and espresso.

Address: 1210 Homer Street

Uno Gelato

Get your fill of all natural gelato and sorbetto at this spot. Flavours include roasted hazelnut, very cherry, Oreo cookies and cream and new fashioned chocolate.

Address: 2579 W Broadway, 601 Stamps Landing and 1055 Canada Place #36

Yaletown Gelato

This cozy neighbourhood joint is best known for its tasty Italian ice creams. One of their most epic creations by far is their blueberry pancake gelato. Who says you can’t have gelato for breakfast?!

Address: 1208 Homer Street