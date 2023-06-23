15 Best Gelato Places In Vancouver You Have To Try This Summer

We all scream for ice cream (and gelato). And these purveyors will be sure to hit the spot on a warm summer day.
Whether you like the classic flavours or something a little more out there — here’s where to get the best gelato in Vancouver.
Best Gelato in Vancouver
Amato Gelato Cafe
This family-run shop is all about traditional gelato in a variety of flavours. Taste their chocolate peanut butter, vanilla strawberry marble, orange creamsicle, cherry chocolate chunk, caramel lava cake and black forest flavours.
Address: 78 E 1st Avenue
Bella Gelateria
This is easily one of the top gelato shops in the city and it’s won several awards. Try their black sesame, vanilla, mint chocolate chip, white rabbit candy, berry blast, purple yam and banana bread flavours.
Address: 1752 Davie Street and 1301 Robson Street
D’oro Gelatto e Caffe
This Italian cafe is a must for those with a sweet tooth. They have lots of sweets to choose from, including gelato cakes, which are the best of both worlds.
Address: 1222 Robson Street and 1094 Denman Street
Dolce Amore
They’re also known as the gelato mafia. Try their banana caramel, extra dark chocolate, lemon hibiscus, mint brownie, raspberry lemonade and strawberry milkshake.
Address: 1588 Commercial Drive
Gelato Del Mercato
Discover this hidden gem at the Granville Island Public Market. It features a variety of flavours you have to try, from their mango and pistachio to Oreo and salted caramel.
Address: 1689 Johnston Street #35
Gelato Express
Get your gelato fix at this popular joint. Their menu includes moose tracks, cookies and cream, espresso, creme brulee, raspberry white chocolate and much more.
Address: 320 Robson Street
La Casa Gelato
Visit this shop that scoops out dozens of varieties ranging from the classics to some more modern creations. With 238 flavours to choose from, they actually hold a Guinness World Record.
Address: 1033 Venables Street
La Glace
Enjoy a selection of creative ice cream flavours, including birthday cake, coffee toffee, avocado, ube, vegan chocolate, vegan coconut pandan, and pineapple with jasmine sherbet.
Address: 2785 W 16th Avenue
Motoretta Gelato
Their core flavours include sicilian almond, Greek yogurt, earl grey tea, fior di latte and more. They also have some dairy-free options, including peach, coconut, yuzu citrus and fresh mango.
Address: 1001 W Cordova
Passione Gelato
Discover this specialty gelato spot in Parq Vancouver that offers a rotating selection of gourmet flavours. Their line-up includes matcha, salted caramel, grandma’s tiramisu, hazelnut and pistachio.
Address: 55 Smithe Street
Paradiso Italian Gelato
This mom and pop shop serves up housemade Italian gelato and sorbet steps away from Kitsilano Beach. Flavours include bubble gum, jackfruit, blood orange and chocolate banana.
Address: 1520 Yew Street
Perfecto Cafe & Gelato
Check out this cafe that has so much more than coffee. It also has a vast selection of gelato. Try their pistachio, Nutella swirl, orange and lemon zest and milk chocolate. Vegan options include lemon, dark chocolate and mango.
Address: 605 Davie Street
Tre Galli Gelato Caffe
For artisan handmade gelato, look no further than this shop. Try a bunch of different flavours, like blueberry cheesecake, limoncello, tiramisu and espresso.
Address: 1210 Homer Street
Uno Gelato
Get your fill of all natural gelato and sorbetto at this spot. Flavours include roasted hazelnut, very cherry, Oreo cookies and cream and new fashioned chocolate.
Address: 2579 W Broadway, 601 Stamps Landing and 1055 Canada Place #36
Yaletown Gelato
This cozy neighbourhood joint is best known for its tasty Italian ice creams. One of their most epic creations by far is their blueberry pancake gelato. Who says you can’t have gelato for breakfast?!
Address: 1208 Homer Street
