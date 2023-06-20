This Vancouver Gelato Shop Holds A Guinness World Record For Most Flavours

While there are a lot of awesome ice cream and gelato shops in Vancouver, not many can say they hold a Guinness World Record.

That is except for La Casa Gelato, who received a record for having the most flavours in the world.

You’ve probably walked by their storefront before and may have not even realized they were given this honour back in 2019.

Of course, “official Guinness World Record holder” is on their Instagram bio, as they now have official bragging rights for life. The shop offers customers ALL the options, with a whopping 238 flavours of gelato, sorbet and frozen yogurt on their menu.

Located in Vancouver, La Casa Gelato has been open for over 40 years, and is one of the best ice cream spots around.

What makes this gelato so striking from other gelato places in this world is the extraordinary flavours. From regular gelato to non-fat, non-dairy, low-fat, and sugar-free, they have an option for everyone.

Some of their must-taste include cappuccino crunch, ube, strawberry guava and death by mango.

If you’re feeling a bit more adventurist, you can try some of their more unique creations. These are flavours you wouldn’t be able to get anywhere else. Such as curry, wasabi (weird, I know!), liquorice, pesto, and more that you would have never thought could exist as an ice cream.

La Casa Gelato is definitely a place to visit and soak up sun while staying cool with some of the best Gelato Vancouver has to offer.

There is also a large outdoor patio area for customers to enjoy their ice cream, and their signature pink wall is great for taking photos.

The shop has been around for more than three decades, so if you haven’t tried it yet, now is definitely the time.

La Casa Gelato

When: Open 7 days a week, from 1 pm to 10 pm

Where: 1033 Venables Street, Vancouver